When I graduated from Bemidji State in June of 1960, I took a job teaching English, speech, and drama at Bound Brook High School in New Jersey. With a wife and two kids, it was hard to pay the rent and put food on the table. (Starting salary was $4,900.) After four years teaching high school students and directing plays, I found a job in the neighboring district of Bridgewater Township, where the salary was better. That began my 11 years teaching English and directing plays with junior high students.
I taught seventh-graders for 11 years and lived to tell about it. Trust me, seventh grade is the eye of the hurricane. They are a challenge, for sure, but if you understand the changes they are going through, socially, physically and emotionally, and find ways to relate to them, they will go to war for you. They have boundless energy; they like to do things that go beyond memorizing facts in a book. We did a lot of projects that gave them a much needed sense of achievement. And with achievement comes confidence.
I was reminded of those days when I met the teenager in the photo, Ayden Daniel Irwin. He’s the son of James Irwin and stepmother Amber, who live in Monticello, where James works as a diesel mechanic and Amber works in day care. Ayden was spending part of his summer vacation up north with his great-grandmother, Dolores Irwin, who shares a home outside of Underwood with my friend Lee Hamness. I was over to see Lee about two weeks ago and had a chance to visit with Ayden. What an interesting young man!
Ayden will turn 14 on Sept. 8, and though he is 70 years younger than I am, we hit if off like gangbusters. He is remarkably mature for his age, and you can discuss a range of subjects with him, just as you would with any adult. He has a deep interest in American history, especially the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s. We started talking about the Great Depression of the ’30s, the serious drought, and the Dust Bowl days that forced the “Okies” of the Southern Plains to pack up their belongings in old trucks, leave their farms, and head west to pick fruit in the orchards of Southern California. I mentioned John Steinbeck’s novel “The Grapes of Wrath,” which he hopes to read.
Do you get the picture? These are not the usual subjects an old man can discuss with a teenager. And it went further. Ayden has a deep interest in genealogy, and has done extensive research on tracing his family history. I asked him what led to this interest. He explained, “I think it may be somewhat genetic, because my dad and his mother, Grandma Mary, have this interest as well. But I think my interest in genealogy might be intensified due to my obsessive compulsive disorder.” I asked him to elaborate on his symptoms of OCD. He said, “Neatness is important, and everything has to be a certain way.”
Ayden told me he would like to become a professional genealogist. That makes sense, because he has already done a lot of research in that area. But listening to him, it also struck me that he would make an excellent teacher because of his broad range of interests. He likes early jazz and Dixieland bands like Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Glen Miller. He told me he has a large collection of old 78 records of jazz bands. He also likes science, mathematics, drawing and writing. But what impressed me most was his oral communication skills. Ayden is not your typical teenager, who answers in monosyllabic words, uhs, ums and grunts. He delivers his ideas in carefully chosen words and crafts them into meaningful sentences. I asked him about the qualities of a good teacher. He said, “A good teacher is someone with lots of patience and a good and fun personality.”
Before I headed home, I asked Ayden about his philosophy of life. He said, “We should not hold on to grudges against people. We should be kind and caring. A caring person is a true person.” Well said, young man, and he is practicing what he believes. He is doing chores for Lee, who is recovering from a swimming mishap and needs help. Yes, Ayden knows what makes a good person.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
