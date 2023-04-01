The United States Pacific Fleet is a component of the U.S. Navy located in the Pacific Ocean. Today its operations are more important than ever.
As tensions with China continue to rise, the CBS show “60 Minutes” wanted to know more about the current state of the U.S. Navy, and how it's trying to deter China while preparing for the possibility of war.
Specifically, China has threatened to use its navy to invade Taiwan, an important American ally.
During the “60 Minutes” airing on Sunday evening, March 19, TV correspondent Norah O’Donnell directed some tough questions to U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel Paparo.
Her first question to Paparo concerned U.S. Navy readiness.
“Our country’s Navy is always on alert,” Paparo said. “One third of the Navy is always deployed and operating at all times. There are about 100 ships at sea right now all around the globe.”
Paparo commands the U.S. Pacific Fleet whose 200 ships, along with 150,000 sailors and civilians, make up 60 percent of the entire U.S. Navy. O’Donnell and the “60 Minutes” film crew met him on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz deployed near the U.S. territory of Guam.
The ship was located southeast of Taiwan and the People's Republic of China.
“60 Minutes” learned that the best estimates about China's intentions for Taiwan come from the CIA. One assessment foresees China’s President Xi Jinping ordering the People's Liberation Army to be prepared to take back the island via force by 2027.
O'Donnell asked Paparo what the U.S. Navy can do if China tries to invade Taiwan.
“It's a decision of the president of the United States and a decision of the U.S. Congress,” Paparo said. “It's our duty for the U.S. Navy to be ready.”
In order to do that, the bulk of the United States Navy will be deployed rapidly to the Western Pacific to come to the aid of Taiwan if the order comes to aid Taiwan in thwarting that invasion.
Paparo said U.S. Navy planners aren't just plotting how to evade China's rocket force, but also how they could effectively fight back.
O'Donnell also interviewed U.S. Admiral Mike Gilday.
“About 40 percent of our fleet in the future, I believe, is going to be unmanned,” Gilday said.
Asked O'Donnell, “Are these, like, underwater drones?”
Replied Gilday, “Yes, some of them will be, with capabilities of delivering mines and perhaps other types of weapons. They will likely be extra-large unmanned undersea Nimitz vehicles with clandestine mine-laying capabilities that would be very secretive and also very effective.”
Navy veterans provide comments
From Bricker Johnsen, Underwood High School Class of 1965: “My time in the Navy was 50 years ago. I had two deployments to the South China Sea aboard the USS Midway which is now a museum. For what it’s worth, I liked your article. I did see ‘60 minutes’ the evening of March 19.”
From Les Anderson, Fergus Falls High School Class of 1967 now a resident of Red Wing:
“It was interesting to see the discussion with the reporter on the USS Nimitz,” said Anderson, a Navy officer whose ship, in 1972, was deployed to Vietnam. “The Nimitz was put into service in 1975, nearly 50 years ago and is due for scrapping in 2026. I wonder what is in the pipeline to replace it.”
Anderson says supply lines to the Western Pacific are a very long ways away from the U.S. mainland.
“One wonders how the number of support vessels is being maintained,” he says.
In 1992, 17 years after the end of the Vietnam War, the United States was no longer making use of the Subic Bay military base in the Philippines.
The United States and Philippine governments are currently in negotiations for U.S. forces to return to the Subic Bay military base in light of heightened tension with China.