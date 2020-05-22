According to usmemorialday.org Memorial Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died serving our nation. Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was officially proclaimed on May 5, 1868, by Gen. John Logan. Logan was the national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic and first observed the holiday on May 30, 1868. Flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. An interesting fact is the South refused to recognize the holiday until after World War I when the holiday changed from honoring those who died in the Civil War to honoring Americans who died in any war. Prior to the change they honored their dead on a separate day.
In my opinion Memorial Day has lost some of its meaning and traditions. Many cemeteries are increasingly ignored and neglected. Many people no longer remember proper flag etiquette and Memorial Day has started to become just another three-day weekend. It is important to educate our youth on the meaning of Memorial Day so they too can remember and honor those who have died serving our country.
To that point to I want to direct you to page A-11 in today’s edition of The Daily Journal. As part of our Memorial Day salute we are publishing the Memorial Day speech submitted by the American Legion. I have read it and it is fantastic as it features story after story of military heroes going above and beyond performing selfless acts with courage and heroism. It is truly inspiring and educational and I know you will benefit from reading it just as I have.
There is no bigger sacrifice than dying for your country and fighting for what you believe in. Let’s honor those who have fallen. God bless America.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
