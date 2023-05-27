According to usmemorialday.org Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died serving our nation. Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was officially proclaimed on May 5, 1868 by General John Logan. General Logan was the national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic and first observed the holiday on May 30, 1868. Flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National cemetery. An interesting fact is the South refused to recognize the holiday until after WWI when the holiday changed from honoring those who died in the Civil War to honoring Americans who died in any war. Prior to the change they honored their dead on a separate day.



