According to usmemorialday.org Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died serving our nation. Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was officially proclaimed on May 5, 1868 by General John Logan. General Logan was the national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic and first observed the holiday on May 30, 1868. Flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National cemetery. An interesting fact is the South refused to recognize the holiday until after WWI when the holiday changed from honoring those who died in the Civil War to honoring Americans who died in any war. Prior to the change they honored their dead on a separate day.
In my opinion Memorial Day has lost some of its meaning and traditions. Many cemeteries are increasingly ignored and neglected. Many people no longer remember proper flag etiquette and Memorial Day has started to become just another 3-day weekend. It is important to educate our youth on the meaning of Memorial Day so they too can remember and honor those who have died serving our country.
To that point there is a Memorial Day Program set for May 29 that is sponsored by the Fergus Falls Veterans Council. It starts at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in Fergus Falls. It will begin with the advancement of the colors followed by the National Anthem and then the American Flag will be raised and then lowered to half-staff to honor departed veterans. There will then be an invocation, special music and roll call of comrades who have passed away in the past year. Then the VFW Graveside Program begins by having representatives of the American Legion, VFW and DAV Auxiliaries escorted to the bridge where they will throw flowers in the water to honor those who died at sea. The firing squad will then honor our departed comrades. Taps is then sounded followed by the closing prayer and dismissal of the colors.
If you can make it to the Memorial Day program be sure to bring your lawn chair and enjoy coffee and cookies that will be offered. If bad weather moves in the program will be moved to the VFW.
In my opinion, there is no bigger sacrifice than dying for your country and fighting for what you believe in. Let’s honor those who have fallen. God bless America.
