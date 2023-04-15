Wow! What a difference a week makes! Two weeks ago, I wrote “don’t be discouraged, winter will soon dissolve along with the ice and snow, and it’ll be time to start raking, tilling, planting, etc.” And now I can feel it. Spring! I know, I know, I said I was tired of writing about the weather, but suddenly everything has changed. Yes, spring was too late for Easter, but it has arrived! Today, prior to writing this story, I removed my Christmas lights from the deck railing. It should have been done weeks ago, but until we hit daylight savings time, we were still enjoying the lights on the railing in the evening. Then we had winter storms, and I basically told myself to relax, the winter décor was still valid.



