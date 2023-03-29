The young high school girl stood before me dipping her thumb into the small container of ashes, lifted them to my forehead and pressed in. As she made her mark sealing my forehead with the sign of the cross, she spoke, “Repent and believe the Gospel.”
A finger full of ashes
- By Kathleen Kjolhaug Theology in the Trenches
-
-
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Search warrant results in arrests in Elbow Lake
-
Changing hands: New owner takes over Socials
-
Hello, old friend: Otter basketball returns to Roosevelt gymnasium.
-
Two Fergus Falls men arrested in Douglas drug bust
-
Former Super 8 Motel under new ownership
-
Loud boom heard in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Feb. 28-Mar. 6, 2023
-
Mekalson tops 1,000 points, Battler crowd gets surprise
-
Living in a funeral home
-
Erhard woman sentenced in fleeing case
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Two Fergus Falls men arrested in Douglas drug bust
-
Erhard woman sentenced in fleeing case
-
Terroristic threats prompt closure of two area schools
-
Train derails outside Wyndmere
-
From the Record — Mar. 21-27, 2023
-
Audacious creativity of women
-
Fire damages Hoffman Elevator
-
Continuing to give back: Gate City Bank home improvement program returns
-
Search warrant results in arrests in Elbow Lake
-
Being recognized by peers: Fergus school administrator wins award
Latest Carl's Corner Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.