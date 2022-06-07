Etched on the mysterious Georgia Guidestones, erected in 1980, are the goals of the New World Order, the foremost of which is to maintain a world population of 500 million. If I were in charge, how might I accomplish this? I would first need to reduce the birth rates, slaughtering the children even before they are born, or after birth, dismembering them. Then, I would create an epidemic virus, which attacks the vital organs of a body, especially in the elderly and those already suffering from comorbidities. Anything that could bring healing would become unavailable to those infected, replaced by injections that include more dosages of the deadly virus. The many survivors would need further incentives to destroy themselves. Create monopolies of all industries (medical, transportation, media, etc.), always censoring the truth, of course. Restrict and ration natural resources, buy up farmlands to reduce food production and burn the warehouses.
Encourage a secret invasion of illegal immigrants, who care little about understanding the principles of citizenship and place a heavy burden on taxpayers to support them. Destroy law and order, take away all means of protecting oneself, then incite fear and hatred in communities to cause them to kill each other. Lastly, I would take away their purchasing power by confiscating their money and issuing scorecards instead, rewarding only those who obey my every command, their activities detected by sensors inserted into their bodies. Shove those who don’t comply into neglected low-income apartment complexes and leave them to die of starvation. A grand nefarious scheme, is it not?
I looked around, wondering where to begin, and, to my utter amazement, I discovered this has already been implemented! But what sinister and calloused minds would inflict such destruction on their fellow brothers? Only powerful men and women who totally reject the God in heaven who loves us; He laughs at their agendas and will foil all their plans in His time. He will rescue us from ourselves, and then, King Jesus will establish His own ‘agenda:’ a Kingdom of truth, justice, brotherhood, and peace – a refuge for those who are weary of wickedness.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone