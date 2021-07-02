We home-schooled our children. I always thought that if they were taught to read well, and given the proper resources, they could learn anything they wished. (No internet back then. We used the library a lot.) This, in effect, taught them to think for themselves, and figure out how to research. Although we provided them with curriculum for every subject, they ended up needing little help from me, their teacher, except for spelling. This ability to think for themselves set them apart as leaders in their generation. In this current generation, all our grandchildren are home-schooled. But that is not a possibility for every family, and that is a very great concern to me in this age of indoctrination of children. I’m not talking about children in foreign countries learning how to kill the evil infidels, I’m talking about American children being indoctrinated to hate America. If you don’t think that’s true, let me remind you of a year ago when a summer’s night for young adults was spent tearing down statues of our founding fathers, President Lincoln, various war heroes, and other historical figures. Why else would they do that? The different statues and memorials they defaced were often unrelated to anything going on in current events. The simple answer is that they’ve been taught that America is evil, and therefore they don’t want to memorialize our history. The internet will confirm they are being indoctrinated to that way of thinking by the public school system.
Right now the states are deciding what changes will be made to public school curriculum, and I am concerned, and even scared for the future of our children, if some of the changes are made that are proposed here in Minnesota. I will list just a few examples.
In the matter of critical race theory, the end goal is to expose, and therefore end, the supposed systemic white oppression of all other races. My problem with it is that I don’t want my white grandchildren believing they are racist, because they aren’t. I don’t want my Black grandchildren believing they are victims, because they aren’t. In fact, none of them even think of color. If this theory is taught, it will cause them to think of it.
Proposed social studies standards have thus far been subject to a lot of criticism. Some even go so far as to say that history has been rewritten in some areas. There are glaring omissions, such as the Holocaust. Globalization is encouraged. America is said to have no right to be the best country in the world. We should be more concerned with the equity of the whole world and forget about “America first.”
Sex education for children as young as kindergartners. The curriculum would be teaching innocent children about something they should not even be thinking about yet. It is also, in my opinion, not only immodest, but often pornographic in nature, and should not even be viewed by adults. The consequences of early exposure to sex is evident in our society. The ideas of self-pleasuring and choosing gender should not be taught to children too innocent to decide these things for themselves. The very teaching of it by someone in authority makes the child think it is normal, which it is not. The involvement of those who believe that abortion is preferred to abstinence proves there is a nonbeneficial agenda to this program.
Schools can still be influenced on a local level. Look at the agenda of your school board meetings. If something concerns you, show up with friends and family and speak up. We cannot afford to leave our children’s well-being to others. If you are seriously concerned, please consider running for the school board yourself, or perhaps you know of a conservative you think would be a great school board member. Contact me anytime at 218-234-1162 or at OTC Conservative Coalition on Facebook.
Marcia Huddleston is the founder of Otter Tail County Conservative Coalition.
