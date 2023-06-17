With the close of a historic legislative session last month, I wanted to share my appreciation for the myriad of bills that were passed that will continue to make Minnesota a great place to be. While no government structure is without its flaws, it is encouraging to see the process at work. Government allows the values and ideas of the people in our state to be brought to the table, refined by committees, and signed into law. No party or person holds all of the answers or ability to please every constituent. However, I must say that I am very grateful for the work put in by our elected officials on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation this session that truly will serve Minnesotans - both ourselves and our neighbors. Those who truly love their neighbors should be thrilled with many of the bills passed this session, including the following:
- Feeding the hungry children through Universal School Meals for K-12 students.
- Taking care of the families of our state through Paid Family and Medical Leave.
- Protecting our LGBTQ+ neighbors’ rights through the Trans Refuge and Conversion Therapy Ban bills.
- And caring for our sick neighbors through the Earned Safe and Sick Time bill, allowing all workers to accrue time off for illness or caring for a sick child.
These bills and more, make me proud to be a Minnesotan, where our reputation for being “nice” is not just a stereotype, but extends to passing legislation that benefits us all. I look forward to the next legislative session and the benefits I am hopeful it will bring to all of us as neighbors in Minnesota.
