The other morning I was swapping hunting stories with a friend. Later that evening, I found myself flipping through the pages of a photo album and remembering that conversation earlier in the day. Most of the book portrayed good times with loved ones doing the activities we enjoy as a family, but many captured good fortune in the deer woods and duck marsh. On that cold blustery winter evening it was a good way to end the day.
Then, closing the book and looking away at some antlers on the wall I thought – so many hunting photos? How did that come to be and why? When we enter our autumn years with extra hours in the day and time behind us it’s easy to think about things like that.
So I thought, what were the circumstances that led to my joy of hunting? I’ll be honest; it’s a response that’s been difficult to put down on paper. When I have paged through past issues of The Journal I have seen the photos of some of your readers having good luck in the field. This is my attempt to share with them some of the underlying reasons why I think people hunt in the hope that they may in some way relate to hunting’s inherent value and identify with what I have to say.
I was fortunate in my formative years to have grown up near Duluth where our backyard was bordered by big woods, some open fields, and a small rippling trout stream; all perfect habitat for most any young boy. In those days when I wasn’t in school that’s usually where I was. That was my playground, my comfort zone.
It was where I watched ant hills, learned the birds, picked wild strawberries, and knew the best spots to find partridge. It was there I shot my first one with a BB gun and my second with a homemade slingshot made from a willow branch and discarded old red-rubber innertube.
So for me at least, hunting just sort of happened. It was a natural progression of being outside and becoming captivated by nature. To a large part and my good fortune, this early connection with the land was the foundation that continues to support my love of hunting and being outdoors. These early experiences guided me into my choice of working career.
There are obvious reasons as to why we hunt, trap, or engage in other outdoor activities. Sharing times in the field with others is perhaps the most important. My family does not exist on wild game but we like the healthy alternative that wise conservation and good wildlife management allows. A rural lifestyle is certainly part of it and people hunt because they were raised in hunting families.
I think a principle part of the hunting experience comes from the sense of contentment it nurtures by escaping the business of everyday life. Personally, I have found that the elements of hunting have strengthened me spiritually. There is so much to be appreciated with each day spent in the “church of the open sky.”
Hunkered in the midst of a brilliant sunrise, or watching the calculated travel of a passing deer, or sitting in the still air before the gobblers stir gives cause to that notion. Meld that with having success in a fermenting autumn woods, and that time and place will be seared to a switch of recurring great memories.
Something deeply rooted is validated from the sport of hunting. It connects us to the land and develops a sense of self-reliance and contribution to one’s own welfare. It leads to life skills mastered, patience learned, and preparation realized. It’s learning good stewardship.
The experience of hunting is seldom a one and done activity; something to mark off a list and go on. It becomes a permanent seasonal part of time we weave into the important parts of family, faith and friends. It’s a seduction of sorts that is very real and one that most hunters can associate with.
There exist many levels of hunting involvement from the one-weekend deer hunter to the multistate, multispecie sportsman. Without doubt my hunting passion is deer hunting and many thoughts written here have come from the view of a deer stand.
For the past 46 years I’ve hunted deer, mostly on my own rural property. I know the land there and have plenty of sweat equity in the conservation improvements done there. Yet, I’m still learning, trying to figure out the movement of deer from one part of the farm to the other. I’m excited for each new opportunity to do so.
During the summer of my junior year of college I fractured my hip in a construction accident and was restrained to crutches for the next eight months. That fall I joined my brothers and used those crutches to hobble through snow to a distant deer stand. The look on my brother Dick’s face when he saw me up in that pine tree was worth it in itself. Staying at home was not an option and I was rewarded with an eight point buck.
This last October I hunted ducks on my farm hoping to bag a few wood ducks and maybe a ring-neck or two. Not to my surprise there were very few birds, but that was OK. The old days of “trigger itch” have long passed so that wasn’t an issue. However, I did get to see a raven engaged in aerial acrobatics with an eagle. Among other things there was a muskrat harassing a grebe and migrating sparrows were in the brush everywhere. To have stayed in bed would have meant missing all that.
Now, a nonhunter might say that all these things can be equally appreciated by anyone at any time of the year. That certainly is very true. But there is something that happens inside a hunter when they have a gun in hand and legal game out front. A contrast emerges and then the choice- remain as a passive observer or become an active taker of life. That is that intangible difference I hope the reader can relate to and understand.
In the wake of dwindling outdoor activities among our young people, a woman once asked the daughter of beloved conservationist Aldo Leopold how to get her children more interested in being outside. Without a moment’s hesitation she said “Help your kids plant a garden.” She said they needed to get their hands dirtied by the soil and get to know where their food comes from. It’s a small start in becoming a hunter I realize, but it’s a first step for kids growing up in a growing urban society.
I’m finding that with each changing of the calendar has come an increased respect for the life of the game I take. I believe all things happen for a reason and am so glad for the way they have played out in my life. Where I was raised and my innate love of nature have become a gift to last a lifetime. As challenging as it has been to explain by way of written word why I hunt, there is comfort in knowing that it was a thing that was just meant to be.
Chuck Vukonich is a longtime contributor to The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
