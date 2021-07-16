Books attract some of us more than others. Printed pages bound together have an allure that some of us cannot resist. Book covers that are embossed, marbled end pages, and gilded edges, as a humble and well-read volume, are to the book lover what the shiny gemstone is to the magpie; irresistible. It is the format of the book and the written word itself that draws me in.
It would be hard to pinpoint exactly when I become a bit book obsessed, but it is safe to say that it has been much of my life. I am by no means a serious collector. My books are of little significance, not necessarily rare or valuable, but esteemed by me. My book collection is random, albeit a bit heavy on the subject of art. My books are in no way organized; while I obsess over proper cataloging and perfect classification and shelf organization at work, aesthetics rule at home.
A few months ago, my colleague suggested that I may enjoy the book "Old Books, Rare Friends: Two Literary Sleuths and Their Shared Passion” by Madeline B. Stern and Leona Rostenberg. My co-worker was correct; I loved the book. I talked about the book and collecting rare books obsessively. During phone calls to my daughter, she begged me not to tell her anything additional about the topic of book collecting.
I was having a hard time finding others who shared my new interest. I realized that I needed to search more broadly to connect with other old and rare book enthusiasts.
I began frequenting the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America (ABAA) webpage. Each year the ABAA hosts a book fair in a major city. Due to COVID, the 2020 book fair was virtual, which allowed me to attend? I felt privileged to hear three of the event's speakers. They were new and young collectors of specific types of books.
While perusing the ABAA webpage, I discovered that the Twin Cities Antiquarian Book Fair was scheduled for July 9-10 in St. Paul. I could not possibly resist this opportunity. My husband and I attended this event, and it met all of my expectations. It was interesting to see the specific concentration of each seller: maps, paperbacks, local histories, gardening, travel, vintage paperbacks, signed works, first additions, illustrated additions, and others that were beyond my realm of knowledge.
I was delighted to see a copy of “Blossom on the Prairie” by Gary Hedstrom for sale. This local history of Herman, is no longer in print and often in demand. I could get my copy of that book signed by the author, which would increase the value. I was hesitant to touch many of the books due to their values. My husband stopped paging through one volume when he noticed the $2,000 price tag. I found books for as little as $5 but did not inquire about many of the titles enclosed in glass cases.
This ticketed event included a map and vendor guide and the option of a guided tour. The congeniality amongst the booksellers was inspiring. One could not help but overhear some of their conversations; they were colleagues and friends, they had missed seeing one another during the pandemic. There was genuine sadness at the realization that some of the booksellers' businesses did not weather the completions of COVID, and they closed.
The world of rare and antiquarian books is fascinating. The Fergus Falls Public Library has several books about the history of books, book collectin, and bookselling. I hope I piqued curiosity about old books. I encourage you to stop in to find out what book I purchased at the sale.
