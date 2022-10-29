Racing home from the woods to grab a shower, dress and get ready for church last Sunday, Eric took time for a quick look in the Journal for my column. It wasn’t there! You probably noticed. Last week I had my story done early and sent it off, so my plate was clear for leaf removal which took the remainder of my time. Friday brought frantic packing for leaf weekend at the family farm and a night in the woods. Some two-legged female never took time to check her email where she would have been informed that the aforementioned story wasn’t attached to the submitted email. My bad! I sincerely apologize to my readers and the editors of the paper. So here it is, a week late, the weather has drastically changed, but the memories remain.
It’s just a matter of time …
So, until last weekend, we had not had a hard frost. In fact, because of the lake effect, we had no frost at all until late last week when there was light snow on the roof. I had put off taking in my flowers because they were still so pretty. However, frost always wins and I knew it was just a matter of time. Being proactive, I brought in my favorite plants, including one potted tomato plant that still boasted 4 good sized green tomatoes, my dahlia, geraniums, a humongous fern, a potted strawberry plant and a Wandering Jew Plant that Eric brought home needing lots of love. I do not love Wandering Jew Plants, but I felt sorry for it so while it recovers, I brought it into the house as well.
At first, they went into the enclosed porch. It keeps them from freezing for a while, but once the temperature reaches into the 20s, they need to wend their way into the house, especially my prized fern. Our home is small, with lots of stuff, so finding space for the “greenhouse” is always challenging. Some years I give my ferns away, but this one is special so I made space. It’s almost four feet in diameter, taking up 16 square feet in the room. But as I say, I love it, so we make it work. Additionally, until all the leaves are off the trees our house is very shaded, so for a few more days, the plants get only indirect light, and very little of that. The fern doesn’t mind, but the dahlia … and strawberry complain bitterly. Just a few more days, kids, and the shade will be gone, then you can smile.
The geraniums have now been pulled out of their pots, the dirt has been shaken loose and the roots dried. Today they will be placed in paper bags for the winter. Every month I am supposed to check on them to make sure there is no rot. Well, maybe I get that done, maybe I don’t. So far, they have survived in spite of my neglect. You can actually keep geraniums in the house all winter if you have enough direct sunlight, like a south window, but alas, we don’t have a single southern window in the entire house. So, in the bag they go until late March. Word to the wise, do not let your geraniums sit in the bag until May, you won’t have flowers for two months which takes you to the end of July … way too far into summer to wait for those first flowers. The YouTube video said the bags of geraniums need to be stored in a cool place, about 60 degrees. No problem! Most of the rooms in my house don’t get above 60 degrees except probably the kitchen and bathroom and the living room when the fireplace is on. Huh? You may wonder, but our rooms are all heated individually so unused rooms are kept cool unless we plan on having guests. (WARNING: A sweatshirt and slippers are essential apparel for our guests in the winter).
I have learned that I can also pull the dahlia tubers out of the soil and rinse them with water, let them dry and store them in a paper bag. For now, they are still pretty and I’m not sure how much more space I have for bags, we’ll see.
My tomato plant sits in the dining room adjacent to the kitchen counter, as out of the way as possible. When the tomatoes start to turn red, I will cut them off the plant, add them to my collection of ripening tomatoes and toss the plant out. Why did I bring the whole plant in? Good question. It was so happy with its thriving green tomatoes; I just didn’t have the heart to toss it in the woods. It kinda looks like a Halloween plant with no leaves, but nice green tomatoes on slender stalks that droop over the cage. However, if I get tired of watering it, to the woods it goes.
Outdoors, my chrysanthemums are still smiling, as are my straw flowers. This is my first year with large straw flowers and I had no idea how they would grow. The $10 plant has grown huge, and is tucked in amongst my pumpkins, remaining bright, yellow and happy. I know, I know, it’s just a matter of time. By the time you read this I will have hauled them to the woods as well. But for today, they make a beautiful autumnal display.
What do you do with your plants? Do you winter them or throw them away? Do you have a wood lot or compost pile, or do they end up in the trash? Every gardener has a plant and every plant has a story, so if you grow plants in the summer, what do you do with them in the fall? I’m looking forward to hearing from you. You can reach me at abackwardglance17@mail.com. Enjoy these last few days of fall color and then batten down the hatches for cold weather. And as always, take time to take a backward glance and share your memories with others.
