Racing home from the woods to grab a shower, dress and get ready for church last Sunday, Eric took time for a quick look in the Journal for my column. It wasn’t there! You probably noticed. Last week I had my story done early and sent it off, so my plate was clear for leaf removal which took the remainder of my time. Friday brought frantic packing for leaf weekend at the family farm and a night in the woods. Some two-legged female never took time to check her email where she would have been informed that the aforementioned story wasn’t attached to the submitted email. My bad! I sincerely apologize to my readers and the editors of the paper. So here it is, a week late, the weather has drastically changed, but the memories remain.



