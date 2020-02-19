Greetings from Israel! My husband and I just returned from a life changing trip to Israel. It’s been on my bucket list for years. This year the opportunity to travel the country, stay in a private residence and have a guided tour for a group of six presented itself. We put all other plans on hold and signed up! Someone asked me, “Why Israel?” And my response was, “Why not?” But I have a much better response now: Once you’ve been to Israel, you develop a greater understanding of the Bible. But you also begin to understand about people, about a culture different from our own, and about the Middle East. The Middle East connects three continents: Asia, Europe and Africa. Now you may have already known this bit of information, but as for me, my school days are pretty far in my rear view mirror. My geography skills are even worse than my sense of direction. That coming from a woman who finds left and right challenging.
I thought you would enjoy a few highlights of the trip. I like to divide my tales of adventure into categories: the most fun, the most impactful, and other. As I review these experiences, it startled me to observe their differences were extreme, almost opposites. Let’s start with the most fun.
We traveled to the northern most boundry of Israel to a cave on the Mediterranean Sea. Taking a cable car down to the cave entrance, we hiked through an area that was carved out of rock by the intense wave action of the sea. As we were watching this phenomenon, I tried to catch the action on video. Waiting for the best splash, I started recording as waves crashed through the cavern. The next thing I knew I was almost knocked over by a huge splash that entered the hiking path. Screams and abundant laughter were caught on the video as I was dowsed with water. Wet from head to foot, I declared this early adventure tops for fun and excitement.
From mountains of Israel, we traveled to the Dead Sea. At 413 meters below sea level, it is the lowest place on earth. (For the record, Israeli’s call it the Salt Sea.) We simply had to swim. It is amazing to float with no effort at all. Even my mother, who always claimed she swam like a rock, would have been able to float in this water. At 33% salt, you do not want to get water in your eyes, so we laid back and relaxed in the water. Ahhh….more comfortable than a bed! Sadly, my group had had enough, and I found myself alone in the water. Not wanting to keep others waiting, I complied and called an end to my beauty rest. Last, but not least, I rode a camel!
The most impactful events included going to Caiaphas’ house in Jerusalem. We followed our guide to the lowest region of the house which was well underground. It was little more than a small space carved out of rock. Our guide explained that this is where Jesus was taken after his arrest. Dark, damp, and gloomy. Jesus had just been abandoned by his disciples and denied by his impetuous friend Peter. He had been taunted, mocked, questioned, and thrown into this dungeon, isolated and alone for the night, awaiting trial the next morning. The heaviness of his experience became more real as we pondered. As we tried to imagine what anguish Jesus must have experienced, we prayed. It was heart wrenching.
The other extreme was a tour to the Mount of Beatitudes. This beautiful mountain is a stone’s throw from the Sea of Galilee in northeastern Israel. We climbed a back trail (not the typical pilgrimage trail) up to a level area in the foothills. From there, Jesus taught the crowd what we call the Beatitudes: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, blessed are the meek, blessed are the merciful, etc.” From where we were standing, we could see how 5,000 men and their families could gather across the relatively level plain, with the mountain continuing to raise up creating a natural amphitheater. Someone in our group walked a distance away and could still hear everything that was being said. Then we turned and looked over the shining Sea of Galilee. As we gazed, we joined together and prayed, and then sang “How Great Thou Art.” What a stunning experience!
What came as a surprise to us was that the Arabs are friends and neighbors. There are many Arab villages within Israel and our host explained they live peacefully with each other. Basically, except for the folks who are passionate about politics, people are people everywhere. Most folks are just trying to get by, raising their families and living life. Interestingly, there are more Christian Arabs than Christian Jews. Traditional Jews are afraid of the “New Testament Church” as they call it because the traditions are different, the worship is different, and there is much misunderstanding and fear. Like Tevye’s explanation in “Fiddler on the Roof”: tradition!
Thanks for taking a backward glance with me of our recent vacation. All I can add to this missive is: If you ever have the chance to travel to Israel, jump at it. You will be changed.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.