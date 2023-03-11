It seems lately that people are angry a lot. It’s not just the long winter. People just seem frustrated.
I could be wrong but I don’t think it has to do with politics, but it could.
Usually after an election is over, the vitriol dies down a bit.
People seem more rushed nowadays and short with each other more and more it seems like.
It may be naive or wishful thinking, but it would be nice to get back to people being civil with each other. At least most of the time, if possible.
I have always thought that it was wise to hear people out, listen to their complaints or objections and then react accordingly.
Whether in a line somewhere, or just in casual conversations things just seem different now.
The economy in our post-pandemic existence sure doesn’t help the matter. From 2020 going forward we have seen product shortages, price surges, lack of employees and a whole myriad of other crises that seem to keep coming at us at warp speed, usually one after another.
At these times, I am reminded of the old adage that “we are steering our own ship." Those words could never be truer in today’s times. We are the ones who decide what we let in and what we let out individually.
I don’t have any control over someone else’s anger or frustration. Sometimes engaging or inserting yourself into prolonging that kind of interaction is actually counterproductive for all involved, including yourself.
I can choose to still be pleasant and accommodating to a certain degree, without an argument.
I always remember my Grandpa telling me “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all."
If we all lived by that, I believe most of our interactions might turn out much differently.
Everyone has their own opinions and beliefs. That will never change.
The biggest challenge I see these days in the post-pandemic world is that people do too much assuming and not enough communicating.
I don’t like to assume things. I like to find out exactly what is being requested or asked. This way, I have the full picture, everything I need to know that will help create a positive outcome.
Isn’t that what would be the best?
Rotary International has a very good avenue of service that would benefit everyone:
“Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned? Beneficial means to cause improvement, to be advantageous and good. Putting right (truth with fairness and goodwill) above convenience is at the core of benefiting others. It is an 'advantage' mindset for others, stepping up to counter the challenges that hold others down.”