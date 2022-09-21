Ron Graham

Ron Graham is on the road, following his daily routine: WALKING.

 Submitted | Ozzie Tollefson

When a stroke put 81-year-old Ron Graham in the hospital intensive care ward on Easter Sunday, a nurse on duty was met with an unusual request: “Where can I walk? I don’t go to bed without walking at least 5,000 steps.”



