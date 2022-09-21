When a stroke put 81-year-old Ron Graham in the hospital intensive care ward on Easter Sunday, a nurse on duty was met with an unusual request: “Where can I walk? I don’t go to bed without walking at least 5,000 steps.”
Fortunately, the most serious effects of the stroke passed quickly and have since almost disappeared. Meanwhile, Ron keeps on walking. His trusty iPhone indicates he is averaging over 10,000 steps a day this year. That average was helped by a 24-mile hike three weeks ago. Why? His reasoning was simple, “I just wanted to see how far I could walk in a day.”
Ron’s passion for walking started when he moved to Crookston in 1988 to become Executive Director of North Country Food Bank. He bought a house 1/4-mile from work, so he decided he would just walk the short distance. But, being a tireless remodeler, a few years later he moved to his next project/home which was 1/2-mile from work and decided to keep on walking. A third move took him a mile from work. Since he walked home and back for lunch, he noticed how good he felt walking that 4 miles a day. Through this process he became an avid walker.
North Country Food Bank serves 21 counties, including Otter Tail, so when Ron retired in 2006 he was familiar with our lakes, trails, A Center for the Arts, M-State, etc. and moved here. While he mostly walks alone, he has acquired a couple of friends who enjoy walking with him.
He says it isn’t just keeping in shape (He long ago returned to his high school weight), but it’s the mental health aspect that has convinced him he is onto something life-changing. He told me he could name several people who are enjoying life more because they were inspired to walk. One lives several states away and Ron has infrequent business calls with her. Over the past six months, she has gone from driving to her mailbox to walking several miles a day.
Some of his favorite hiking spots are: The North Country trail in Fergus (including Prairie Wetlands), Broken Down Dam Park, Glendalough State Park, Lake Carlos State Park, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, Maplewood State Park, Itasca State Park and the Superior Hiking Trail on the North Shore.
I think of Ron as a friend, but I must admit he makes me feel like garbage! Here I am, living the life of ease in my Lay-Z-Boy recliner and this guy reminds me I can still walk and could be feeling a lot better and energetic if I would just do more of it. Not the influence I wanted, but probably exactly what I need.
Note: When I interview people for my column, I email them a series of questions and ask them to respond in writing. But with Ron it was different. I told him I wanted to do my column on him and emphasize the fact that he is dedicated to walking. He’s an excellent writer and responded with a complete draft of his profile. He wrote it as if I had written it. What a guy! He made my work easy, for sure. Thanks, Ron. I’m happy to know you and reading what you have written might get my rear end out of my Lay-Z-Boy and start a serious routine of walking.
Ron and his wife Barbara have been married for 48 years. They have 3 sons and 7 grandchildren.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.