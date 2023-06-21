Today the sun is as northerly as it gets. For a few long days it will seem to rise and set in the same place, before wending its way south again, hence the word solstice, meaning “standing sun.” The English have long called this day Midsummer. More than sixteen hours of daylight occurs then as London is more northerly than International Falls.
Then the setting sun never dips as much as 18 degrees below the horizon, meaning no deep night, just astronomical twilight: a starry night still too bright to see the Milky Way Galaxy. At these latitudes, “night” happens entirely in the twilight zone!
Midsummer is perfect, then, for the fantastic nature of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream:” a courtly masque merged with fairy mischief and English peasant pantomime for an upside-down carnival of romantic confusion.
Courtly masques featured acting, dance and music. They leaned on classical myth and characters, not Christian themes, in pastoral settings. Courtiers or guests would offer masques to their monarchs to commemorate significant occasions such as weddings, births, or betrothals. Allegories flattered the patron, and fables fused with ethical debate would suggest actions or lessons. They always ended with bliss and concord -- a super-Hollywood ending.
In this flowery play, chaos begins when King Oberon and Puck contrive to give Titania, queen of the Faeries a love potion. She awakens and falls in love with Bottom, a man given the head of a donkey. Puck messes with other sleeping couples, too.
At its writing, no women acted in public, so all female roles, even the romantic ones, were played by men in drag. Titania was a literal drag queen, busily cooing over an indifferent donkey-headed yokel on stage. Civilization did not fall. So cherished is this play that when astronomers decided to use Shakespearean names for Uranus’s moons, they chose to call the largest moon lovingly orbiting Uranus “Titania.”
The only woman on any stage then was the future King James I’s queen, Anne of Denmark who scandalously performed with her court ladies in masques. Anne needed her own fun: James I had his lover Duke of Buckingham as a close favorite, even as he hypocritically enacted strict laws against sodomy.
Other Shakespearean comedies often feature women dressed like boys to disguise themselves, including a female lawyer. Gender was a hot topic then: Queen Elizabeth I, The Virgin Queen was a female monarch and a prince who asserted her right to rule by law, inheritance, and God, despite her gender. She staunchly rejected marriage or motherhood, despite pressure by Parliament. She loved fashion, imposing dress codes by rank. She died with 2,000 sumptuously tailored gowns in her closet: pearls, embroidery, cloth of gold, jewels, ermine -- exceeding even flamboyant rock stars. She also liked her portraits.
“The Rainbow Portrait” was painted in 1601 when she was 68; the artist is uncertain. This fascinating painting is inscribed “Non Sine Sole Iris:” Latin for “Without the sun, no rainbow.” A youthful Bess in queenly dress wears a serpent on her sleeve, symbolizing wisdom; a ruby shows worth and draped pearls, virginity and purity. Her right hand holds an uncatchable rainbow! Whatever could that mean? Rainbows mean many things. Unlikely, though, this unknown painter is, say, alluding to ancient Albanian or Bulgarian folk beliefs that crossing the rainbow would result in changing one’s gender.
Rainbows are a biblical symbol of peace and hope, a bridge between heaven and earth. They also symbolize unity in diversity. The Latin inscription suggests Christ/divine right to rule as the sun, so this trapped rainbow may mean she was a divine ruler of “peace” -- that is, ruler of Erin or Ireland, which she was conquering. Ireland would become the first colony of England and practice for the New World.
Shakespeare rarely alluded to rainbows in his work. “The Tempest” has Iris, the rainbow goddess, help perform a masque with moral lessons. Underneath its merry comedy, “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” also has moral lessons: chiefly, the danger of loving or marrying the wrong people or losing one’s values and goals out of lust or love’s intoxication.
Marriage was political: when a virgin queen married, she might lose the crown to her husband. Even worse, England might be ruled by foreign Catholic powers inimical to English custom and cold to its queen. But baser dalliances would waste her power, worth, and maybe her judgment on somebody unworthy -- just like Queen Titania cooing over Bottom, a dimwitted rustic braggart, and a perfect illustration of the Dunning-Kruger effect!
In the end, she left no heir, so James I inherited the crown.
As Earl Grant sung: “At the end of a rainbow, you’ll find a pot of gold/ At the end of the story you’ll find it’s all been told.” Happy Midsummer’s Day!