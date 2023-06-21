Today the sun is as northerly as it gets. For a few long days it will seem to rise and set in the same place, before wending its way south again, hence the word solstice, meaning “standing sun.” The English have long called this day Midsummer. More than sixteen hours of daylight occurs then as London is more northerly than International Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?