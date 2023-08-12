I happened to come across the sobriety calculator app on my phone the other day and realized that on Aug. 1 I would have 10,756, continuous days of sobriety. 10,756! I looked at that number more than once thinking it couldn't be right. When I finally convinced myself that it was right, I wondered, "How in the heck did that happen?" Aside from being a mom, daughter, sister, etc., the only other thing I have ever done for that long is I somehow managed to keep breathing. Believe me, if you knew what I was like when I was drinking you would probably be astonished by the fact that I am still alive. And, perhaps, even more astonished that I am happy. Truly happy. So how did I get to this place of happiness? It took a lot of hard work. Following are just a few steps I took on the path that led me to happiness.
1. I quit drinking. I quit drinking, went to treatment and attended 12-step meetings. I sometimes attended several meetings a week. I did this for years. I would recommend 12-step programs to anyone who wants to stay clean and/or sober. For me, at some point, I realized that the program was creating more problems than solutions and I quit attending. There are many ways to get and stay sober. A 12-step program is not the only way, but it does work for many people. It can be a very good place to start.
2. I got myself into therapy and started taking antidepressants. Alcohol made an already depressed person into a suicidally depressed person. Not drinking took away some of the fuel of a raging fire of misery. Adding antidepressants was like a fire extinguisher smothering the flames. Therapy was watching those embers to make sure the fire didn’t reignite. If the fire does flare up, I learned how to put it out. I don’t think that taking antidepressants is a mark against sobriety. In fact, it may be that alcohol or drug use is a symptom of depression. It was for me. I needed to treat the depression as well as my alcohol addiction.
3. In my own life, I decided that suffering was mostly a choice. I have several chronic conditions that cause pain, often severe, and extreme fatigue daily. I could say that I suffer every day from these afflictions, but I choose not to look at them that way. I have illnesses. They don't have me. I refuse to allow my health to cause regular, ongoing, suffering. Sure, there are days when I suffer. And I believe that there are people who do legitimately suffer. I feel compassion for those folks. But, in my life, if I look at my chronic illnesses as things that are going to cause me endless suffering, then my illnesses have imprisoned me. Finding freedom won’t be easy.
4. I found great people to accompany me on my journey. Early on, I had fellowship with other 12-step program attendees. They helped me. A lot. When I left the program, I, unfortunately, lost touch with many of those folks. At some point, I realized I needed to make new friends. I found I had to work at this. People didn't just jump out in front of me, waving their arms, saying, "Hi! I want to be your new best friend." So, I joined organizations with missions that were important to me and were made up of people who held values similar to mine. It took time to build strong, healthy relationships, but it was worth it. I have made so many truly wonderful friends over the years. Between those friends and my family, I feel beyond blessed.
Those are only a few of the many tools I found to help keep me happy and sober. To list them all, I would have to write a book and I just might do that someday. Until then, here is the takeaway. When it comes to recovery, please know this. There is always, always, always hope. Always. Even if you can't see it right now. I have witnessed countless miracles. Every person struggling is a miracle waiting to happen. Please, don't give up. Keep trying. Just take it one day at a time and reach out to someone who can help.
Best wishes on your journey. My heart is with you. As are the hearts of countless numbers of people. Friends, family, and even total strangers want nothing more than to see you sober and/or clean, happy, and living your best life.
There are many resources for help with addiction and mental health issues. You can call the National Rehab Hotline at 866-210-1303 or visit their website nationalrehabhotline.org for 24/7 help with addiction and/or mental health issues. The Veterans Crisis Line is another resource for Veterans, their families, or their friends. Call 988 and press 1 or text 838255. For information about Alcoholics Anonymous or to find an AA meeting near you, go to aa.org. or na.org for Narcotics Anonymous.
Ellen has lived most of her life in the Fergus Falls area. She can be reached at: TTCLEE@outlook.com.
