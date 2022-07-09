Here I am again, at the computer, reminiscing about our historic family journey of 1963. For those who didn’t join us last week, my family embarked on a month-long trip starting from Fergus Falls in late May. Mom, dad, Steve (eight), myself (seven) and a small rat terrier cross named Cindy, piled into our 4-door sedan pulling a 13-foot travel trailer for a family adventure. Last week I described the trip west through prairies and mountains to Washington and down through Oregon …
Continuing our journey, we crossed the border into California. Surprisingly, there was something like a customs station at the border. We were asked a variety of questions such as are we carrying plants or animals. Dad said, “No, just my wife and kids”. After we left the station, dad said, “Oh, I forgot all about Cindy, she is so quiet I never even thought of her. Mom replied, “She never moved off my feet, I don’t think of her being an animal, she’s a family member.” So Cindy broke the law by entering California undeclared.
California is a long, beautiful state. Driving its length took forever. Cruising along with our little trailer in tow, we noticed a Highway Patrol behind us with lights flashing. Dad pulled over to let the trooper pass only to discover he followed us to the side of the road. As the trooper came to the now open car window, he asked for Dad’s driver’s license. After producing the requested document, Dad asked what the problem was. He replied we were exceeding the speed limit. Dad apologized and explained that he thought he was driving the posted speed. Surprised that the border station had not pointed out the reduced speed-limit for vehicles pulling trailers, the officer went on to explain the law. Dad didn’t get a ticket, but was advised to slow down. He articulated afterwards that it never occurred to him the law applied to little trailers! He also said it is always smart to be very polite and act dumb when you get pulled over. (Thankfully, Cindy remained silent at Mom’s feet).
Driving through Los Angeles, my parents boasted about not getting lost. We navigated our way to Disneyland. Mom’s friends advised her to pack for very hot weather when we go to Disneyland, so we all wore shorts and t-shirts. It was uncharacteristically chilly that day, and we were very cold! However, there were many indoor attractions, such as the G.E. production of all the new innovative technology for homes, like color television, computers and fancy lighting (now commonly called LED). The production included a tour of a futuristic home where there were computers in every bedroom. Dad observed that someday kids wouldn’t have to go to school because they would learn on their computers. I didn’t think that was such a good idea, I loved school! As the day grew warmer, we forgot about how cold we had been and enjoyed every exciting minute, truly a child’s wonderland. We rode on the Matterhorn, took a submarine ride to 20,000 Leagues under the Sea, rode a small boat through It’s a Small, Small World and enjoyed a jungle cruise to see animated hippopotamus, alligators, monkeys and other jungle creatures. We experienced the pirate ship from Peter Pan, but ran out of time to get to Huckleberry Finn’s Hideout. While enjoying lunch, we saw Walt Disney! We wanted to get his autograph but Mom said we should leave the man in peace. If everyone tried to get his autograph, he’d never get to eat his lunch. Disneyland was, hands down, the highlight of our vacation. We left the amusement park late in the day, tired but happy. In the morning we navigated the city brilliantly only to get lost in a small town just outside of the Los Angeles metro area. Go figure.
Sometimes we would find a campground and have electricity. Other times we would simply pull over at the side of the road. The little camper had a full-sized bed in the back with a small cot suspended above it. Steve got to sleep in the cot because he was older. After days of complaining that I should have a turn, Dad finally relented. In the morning he said never again. He reported that I tossed and turned all night and he spent the entire night with his hand up, keeping me from falling out. From then on there were no more conversations about where I would sleep. My bed was on the folded down table with the seat cushions over it. When the family turned in for the night, Steve and I got tucked in first and after we fell asleep, Mom and Dad joined us. There was only room for two on the camper floor. If Mom was cooking, we could either sit at the table or wait outside because there was no floor space. We had a small stove, an ice box and a very tiny counter. The camper had a teeny-tiny closet for Mom and Dad. Kids’ clothes were under the seat where I slept. We needed to find gas stations or wayside rest areas when a toilet was required.
Whoa, I’m out of space. Next week we’ll finish the trip. Stay tuned for our adventure along the Pacific Coast and across Southwestern United States. Until then, enjoy taking a backward glance at your own family adventures.