After writing about our most recent road trip, I was trading travel tales with my sister-in-law. While describing my family’s historic vacation, it occurred to me that it would make a good story for my column. Uffdah, that was a long time ago …
It was May of 1963, I was in second grade at Jefferson School, my brother was in third. Mom and dad pulled us out of school a week early, which was kind of fun. We got to tell our classmates that we were done for the year and they still had a few days left. In our minds we sang, “na,na,na,na,na.”
The following Saturday morning we head out for our one-month vacation: mom, dad, Steven, me and Cindy, in the family sedan, pulling a 13-foot travel trailer. Mom must have been a saint to agree to this adventure. Cindy, our dog, had the legs and head of a rat terrier and the body of a cocker spaniel. Think about a sausage on toothpicks. We loved her and she enjoyed the entire trip curled up on the car floor by mom’s feet.
By the last day of school, we were well into our journey. I felt a little sad because they handed out report cards on that day and I wasn’t in school to get mine. Mom came to the rescue by handing me a small paper. My report card! “How did you get it early?” Apparently, parents didn’t have to follow the rules. I passed and so did Steven. Before we get any further in this story, remember, these are the memories of a seven-year-old girl, don’t ask Steve for details or corrections. He would be right, I would be wrong, that’s how it goes when you’re the youngest!
Our first stop was somewhere in North Dakota where we visited Mom’s brother and his family, then we continued to Hungry Horse, Montana. Having never seen mountains before, we were excited about them. We kept asking, “Are those mountains?” The response was always, “No they are just foothills.” We would often drive for hours on end, stopping for a quick sandwich from the ice box, and then continue on our way. When Steve and I would bicker; you know the drill: “he’s touching me …” or “he’s on my side” mom would threaten to come back and sit between us. That may be a fate worse than death, so we tried to get along, but it was so-o-o hard. We played the alphabet game and I Spy, along with Hang Man by the hour. When it started getting dark, dad would look for a campsite. Sometimes we stopped at a wayside rest. No camping was allowed, but dad said we were just resting and we would move on in a few hours.
In Hungry Horse, we visited dad’s friends. They were very kind people. The lady of the house had apples on the counter. I commented that I really liked apples, so she gave me one. Mom said I shouldn’t beg. There might have been a lesson there, like “keep your eyes open and your mouth shut” or maybe “children should be seen and not heard” I’m not sure which. Our friends took us on a tour of the dam and reservoir. It was big and a lot of water. After the adults visited, we were on our way again through Idaho and on to Pullman, Washington where Mom’s aunt lived. Aunt Mildred was known to be “educated” and eccentric, whatever that meant. I adored her. She washed her dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, and dried them afterwards! If a clothes pin fell on the ground while she was hanging up the laundry, she threw it away because it had germs. On the other hand, when I tasted my split pea soup and almost gagged (I hated peas), Mom uncharacteristically told me I didn’t have to eat it, but don’t complain about being hungry later. Aunt Mildred tossed my soup back into the soup pot! She made a delightful beverage of Coca Cola and orange juice which she called Muddy Palouse, named after the Palouse River that ran through the city. The concoction resembled the muddy water of the river. I loved it; my parents were not impressed.
We crossed Washington and the Cascade Mountain range. Steven got very car sick through the mountains and I wasn’t far behind him, just not as bad. Mom said the only good thing about car sickness is that we didn’t fight. We headed south to Oregon City, OR., which dad said we would love, it never rained but was always green. We visited dad’s relatives and it rained cats and dogs the entire time we were there. Mom said she would never believe him again.
As we continued our journey, we crossed the border into California. Now that’s a whole ‘nother story. California is an entirely different experience. We had been on the road just under two weeks and things were going well. Stay tuned next week for part two of “A month on the road with two kids and a dog”. I hope this dialog brings back memories of family trips you have taken. See you next week.