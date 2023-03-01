National Minnesota Day is today! It’s time to get that huffda spirit up for a long March and ponder what truly makes a Minnesotan Minnesotan, rather than (shudder) “North Iowan.” Lakes are definitely part of it, with over 11,000 lakes here: Mni sota means clear water. Minnesota is more than saying huffda or ja (yah). It’s more than being home to the world’s biggest ball of twine (rolled by one man), as Weird Al Yankovic sung. Or even home to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.



