I am sure it is no surprise to anyone that during political season the Daily Journal receives a large amount of letters to the editor (LTE).
As a newspaper should, we try to accommodate all local LTEs as much as possible by publishing them in our well-read and valuable Opinion page. Space is limited as you can imagine especially when we receive multiple LTEs in support of their favorite candidates.
Our general policy toward political letters from out of our market is to charge $25, however, local LTEs continue to run at no charge as a service to the community. As in years past we will accept political LTEs to possibly publish until Tuesday, Oct. 27 making it possible for them to be considered for publication in our Wednesday, Oct. 28 edition of the Daily Journal. Our following edition, Saturday, Oct. 31 will not publish any political LTEs to help ensure no new controversies are introduced into the race without sufficient time for an opponent to defend themselves, etc. Political advertising can and will be published in every Daily Journal edition leading up to election day including Saturday, Oct. 31 and of course 24/7 on our website fergusfallsjournal.com.
I encourage everyone to get out there and vote and to watch the Daily Journal for election results that we will be posting on our website and Facebook and the results will also be published in our Wednesday, Nov. 4 edition as we have extended our print deadline to accommodate the election results.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
