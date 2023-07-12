The arches within the church bowed low as if reaching out to those kneeling beneath them. Under their protective covering, safety was offered to all who entered.
One day, entering under the arches was not possible. The doors were precariously ajar and as I peaked past the solid oak doors, someone within the sanctuary looked familiar. It was dad. He was at work and it was obvious that protection under the arches had now reached new heights. Scaffolding was helter-skelter holding each painter who had begun their work well before dawn.
Uniformed in white, the angelic forms had a bit of color splashed upon them here and there but what else would expect from painters? One whistled diligently while he worked and it was no surprise that as I looked up, the familiar sound of cheerfulness were coming from dad. When he noted it was I who was peeking through, he paused. His smile was affirming as he chatted for a few minutes before I was sent on my way. You see, the job of painting the arches was important work as it was the painters who now protected the arches by placing a fresh coat of paint upon them. Dad’s smile and wave greeted not only me, but each parishioner who had chosen to take a gander to see what was going on in the church. Stroke by stroke the artists worked on until their job was completed over the next several days.
With ease the brown tones blended and bended as the painters brought restoration to the arches. It was holy ground upon which they stood as they gave of their talents. Their gifts multiplied as they poured out from the cup of the painter’s portion.
Years have passed since then; and no doubt the arches have been painted by others. However, as I lifted my face towards the arches today, I could not help but remember the day I watched dad paint them. Today, however, the arches covered dad instead of him covering them with paint.
You see, the small birch box holding the painter’s portion within the sanctuary contrasted nicely with the memories of dad. He’d found himself on Birth Lake for a season after retirement … right where you could “Snack’n Shack in Hackensack.”
Dad was dad and the simplicity of the box in which he now rested reflected the humility which authenticated who he was. Dad lived a faith he spoke little about but when he did — the devout whispers reverberated deeply.
“I pray mostly at night,” he said one day as we talked. “I like that prayer,” he said as he pointed to one in his prayer book which remained nearby.
Psalm 73:26 gives perspective on dad as I reflect on his portion poured out. “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Amen.
