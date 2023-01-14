It’s mid-January. By now one would think I would be in the middle of breaking my new year’s resolutions. The truth is, I generally can’t even remember the resolutions a couple of weeks after making them. I am so over making New Year’s resolutions. I am not, however, over Christmas.
Christmas 2022 wasn’t an ordinary Christmas. Just like a number of meteorological factors come together to make a rare, perfect storm, a number of factors in my life came together to make a rare, perfect Christmas. It was positively magical. The only thing that could have made it better was if December 23rd had been 48 hours longer. I tend to take on too much, which leaves me feeling somewhat stressed and overwhelmed. But the feelings of satisfaction, accomplishment and joy make it all worthwhile. In fact, it was the combination of those feelings that created this wonderful, perfect storm. It was truly the spirit of Christmas moving around me and through me.
December 20th – The day the Christmas spirit floated down like the first snowfall. I found out a family needed a little of Santa’s help to give the kids a holly jolly Christmas. I sent a few emails out to friends.
December 21st – The spirit grew as money, toys, and gifts started coming in. Thanks to the generosity of many, I was able to buy an artificial tree and gifts for everyone in that family.
December 22nd – The first Christmas gathering of the season. My grandkids were with me, so the preparations were a family affair. They cleaned, frosted cookies, formed meatballs and peeled potatoes. Truth be told, I could have peeled the potatoes in 10 minutes compared to their one hour, but they were ecstatic being given the grown-up job of potato peeling. The evening brought one son’s family to my home. Six kids and four adults gathered for a meal and gift exchange. There is nothing like the excitement of a child when they open the perfect gift. The spirit filled my home.
December 23rd – The day to clean up from the night before, get ready for company coming on Christmas Eve and finalize the details of the Christmas Eve service at church. I didn’t do any of those well. By the time I went to bed the house was still a mess, the food not quite prepped and the sermon unwritten. But the Christmas Spirit did not falter.
December 24th – Was an extraordinary day. A friend came over in the morning to help with the delivery of Santa’s magic to a very special family. The best moment of the entire season was hearing the kids squeal with delight as bags of gifts along with a little extra Christmas spirit filled their home.
Early in the afternoon, I headed out to church and got the sanctuary ready for the service. An hour before the service I sat down to finish my sermon. I don’t know what I was thinking. People came in to wish me a merry Christmas and to visit. 30 minutes before the service I knew that this still half-written sermon was going to remain half-written. I was going to have to do something I have never done before. I was going to have to wing it. Or, to put it in a more positive light, I was going to have to speak extemporaneously. I was later overwhelmed by the graciousness and understanding of the congregation regarding my ill-prepared sermon. Truly the spirit of Christmas could be found in the church that afternoon.
Following the service, I rushed home to get dinner for eight prepared. My mother, sisters, brothers-in-law and niece and nephew were going to be together in my home, for the first time in many, many years. For me, it was one of the most meaningful gatherings with those family members I have had in a long time. Once again, the Christmas spirit filled my home.
December 25th – Christmas day found me exhausted, but so very happy. That evening I went to a lovely gathering at the home of friends. It was a relaxing way to wind down from a hectic few days and soak up the last of the Christmas spirit.
I have heard so often that one needs to slow down and enjoy the holiday. I didn’t slow down, but I certainly enjoyed it. There was more joy than I could measure. I found the Christmas spirit in so many places. I found it in my home, in my church and in the home of a family who needed just a little bit of Santa’s magic. But by far the best place to find the Christmas spirit is in the heart. I found it in my heart and saw it in the hearts of others. I witnessed generosity that I am still amazed by. I saw grace from a congregation that listened to a half-finished sermon. I heard that special joy that can only come from a child on Christmas. Yes, it was a perfect storm. A perfect Christmas.
I often wonder if there is a way to keep this spirit alive once the holidays are over. To respond to that, I think I will have to revisit my stance on New Year’s resolutions. I think, this year, I will make a resolution. A resolution so meaningful that I won’t forget it. I resolve to hold the Christmas spirit in my heart and share that spirit throughout the year. And now I have a perfect resolution.
Wishing you all the best in 2023.