The time has come, the time is now.
To refrain from speaking without knowhow.
Before you’re angry about a book.
Crack it open, take a look.
Then dig deeper on what you might say.
Instead of speaking out today.
I’ve been watching silently.
On social media, don’t you see.
You argue ideas without the proof.
You argue feelings as absolute.
Assumptions run rampant. Conjecture is high.
You argue ideas when understanding is nigh.
Our favorite kids’ author is going nowhere.
We still have the Things with the crazy blue hair.
The lessons he shared are still quite intact.
So please, I implore you, stick to the facts.
This goes much deeper than a couple of books.
For controversy is extreme wherever you look.
Gather your info from more than one source.
For politics will always be biased, of course.
Get the big picture, dig in quite deep.
For the path to a cohesive country is steep.
With empathy lacking and emotions high.
Society hides while sustaining outcry.
While hiding behind electronic screens.
The boldness of many has become obscene.
What happened to manners? Where is respect?
The attacks on your friends, I highly object!
You’re tearing down bridges, you’re building your wall.
You all think you’re right, and for this we all fall.
I really don’t care if you’re left or you’re right.
I really don’t care if you “fight the good fight.”
For your fight is different from his or from hers.
To expect eye to eye is, in fact, quite absurd.
Be willing to discuss with an open mind.
Be willing to leave your misconceptions behind.
Overall, most importantly, just realize.
That total agreement will lead to demise.
Appreciate differences between you and me.
Then continue to those between you and he.
You and me, then you and he, and you and she and they and we.
We are all in this life together,
So we must learn just how to weather.
Have hard discussions, but embrace humanity,
Or we are all stuck living in this present insanity.
Feed the beast or feed the healing.
A look at yourself may leave you reeling.
Learn to practice what you preach,
For even the “enlightened,” I beseech.
Your ideas are good and even quite grand.
But when faced with ideas from a differing hand …
Anger, frustration, and blatant hate.
Maybe your good ideas aren’t really so great.
If you cannot address issues with respect and with grace.
You are taking yourself out of the idea race.
Take a step back, we all need a break,
Let’s reconvene for our country’s at stake.
Leave negativity outside the door,
So we can get back to kindness once more.
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
