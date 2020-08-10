Last week I was sitting on the couch with my son when he asked me a question. “Dad, who is your grandma’s mom?” “Well, that would be your Great-great-grandma Johnson,” I replied. “Who was her mom?” “Umm ... I think her maiden name was Reger? But I don’t really know.” “Look it up on your phone Dad.”
And so began my journey into my family history. While, I thought I was going to hit a dead end pretty fast, I came across a website that gave a pretty accurate family history — findagrave.com.
So, while looking up the information I got sidetracked and went down the rabbit hole trying to figure out when my family came across the Atlantic. First, I went to my grandfather and discovered his father, then his father and then finally his father (my great-great-great-grandfather). Frank Stich was the patriarch of the Stich family and the last member of my family that is listed on the website.
I looked up my mom’s side of the family and my wife’s families and discovered that the line ended if the individual wasn’t buried in the United States. I really wasn’t looking to discover my family in Europe, just a rough timeframe of when we immigrated to America. The best part about my current situation with discovering Frank is finding out about his children and where they were born, and knowing that their arrival was based on the birth of the youngest of eight children, Joseph Frank Stich.
Joseph Stich was born in Minnesota (no city listed) in 1886. His brother, Stanley, was born in Germany in 1882. This pinpoints the arrival of my family between that four-year span. According to the website, all of the eight children came across the ocean and died in Minnesota.
While also looking through each of the children, I confirmed what I knew already — they came from Germany. One thing that was interesting is that I was always told I was Polish as well. I think I found the explanation as six of the eight children were born in Germany, while my great-great-grandfather, Stephen P. Stich, was born in Poland in 1872. Stephen was the third oldest, so why he was born in Poland I am not sure but I assume that could have been work related and the family was living just outside of Germany.
Traveling to my mother’s side, my search ended at my great-great-grandfather Peder Anderson Moe. Peder was born in Modum kommune, Buskerud fylke, Norway. No surprise there, but it was interesting that he actually had a place of birth where the others in that time did not. It looks like from Google Maps that it is a little more than a hour away from Oslo.
When looking at Peder’s timeline, I could not figure out exactly when he came to the United States. His and Martea’s first child was born in 1886 in Oscar Township. Peder would have been 30 and he and Martea would have three more children, including my great-grandfather, Magnus (love this name). So basically, both sides of the family came to the United States in the 1880s and settled in this area.
I will say that the website does have a few drawbacks. One, in order to connect the dots, the people you are looking for have to be dead. I thought that maybe family members of the deceased that are still alive would be listed but no dice. Secondly, when looking up my mom’s side of the family we noticed that there were some people that had died that were not listed. I know the website is called find a grave but there were also photos of certain individuals, newspaper clippings and other items that were showcased.
As someone who went to college for history, I was kind of surprised that I was never that fired up to find out about my family. I have been told stories by my parents and grandparents about growing up and what their parents and grandparents were like but I never did my own digging. I guess I always thought that my family was uninteresting (not famous kings and queens) and were farmers. But my son’s questions really got me thinking about tracking this down.
I am not ready to dive into the 23andme crowd and send my DNA to a lab for who knows what reason? I would much rather build through our local historical society and, when I am older, visit where my family originated from. I am not looking for long lost relatives, but just and understanding of what made me, well, me.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
