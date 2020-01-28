I ended my last column piece expressing the importance of fostering creativity in our offspring and students. (That’s the old schoolteacher in me.) When I finished that essay on my high school buddy Jim Bjornerud and his new venture, making stained glass window hangings, I read a relevant book, “Wired to Create.” It deals with the question, “What goes on in the mind of a creative person?”
First off, I like the way the book is structured, “Ten Things Highly Creative People do Differently.” Each chapter explores one of those characteristics, titled as, “Imaginative Play,” “Daydreaming,” “Solitude,” “Intuition,” “Openness to Experience,” “Mindfulness,” “Sensitivity,” etc. Parents and teachers can draw much from this book that will help them develop the creative potential in their youngsters. For me, the book prompted introspection. I found out why I am the way I am, especially the workings of my messy mind.
As for my background, I was a theater arts major with a minor in English. Pardon me if this sounds self-absorbed, but Jim DeCicco, the best principal I ever taught under, once told me, “Ozzie, you are the most creative classroom teacher I’ve ever had.” I was flattered by that comment, and after reading “Wired to Create,” I have a better understanding of what makes me tick.
Let’s start with a metaphor. Imagine the activity of the brain as a bunch of mechanics working in the shop of a used car dealership. The boss sits in the office, overseeing the whole operation. He is orchestrating the renovation of used cars, making sure that the finished product will be of optimum salability. His main concern is the extent and quality of the work done by two groups of mechanics with different goals, those working on moving parts (the drive-train, exhaust and fuel systems, shocks, wheel bearings, etc.) and the body-shop guys, who are concerned about the way the car looks.
The body-shop guys represent the creative workings of the mind. The nuts and bolts mechanics are the practical side of the brain, who may admit that the fancy hood ornament is eye-catching, but will it help if the car gets stuck in a mudhole? Those guys will often start a conversation with, “How’s your truck running?” A strong boss, like a healthy brain, will not let things get out of hand; he will rein in the body-shop guys if their ideas are too extravagant, costly, or even dangerous.
Considering my brain, I lean toward the body-shop guys. I’m interested in finding more creative ways of doing things, and I’m interested in aesthetics, be it music, photography, paintings, writing and especially theater. Like the visual design of an automobile, I’m drawn to a basic philosophical question: Is it beautiful or is it ugly?
After reading “Wired to Create,” I have a better understanding of the roots of my creative nature. I was the last of 11 children. My closest siblings age-wise were two older sisters, one four years older and the other nine years older. So, living on a farm, I spent a lot of time by myself, but that setting of woods, fields, creeks and sloughs provided a diverse playground for adventure, new experiences, varied visual settings, and the opportunity to make stuff up. I was Roy Rogers roaming the range, cap pistol on my hip, ready to topple the bad guys. In winter I played basketball. My older brother Leonard, who helped raise me, set up a basket on the side of our barn. I was George Mikan of the Minneapolis Lakers practicing my sweeping hook shot, or I was Jim Pollard “The Kangaroo Kid” firing off a jump shot from the top of a frozen manure pile.
Today’s kids are growing up in a very different world, one dominated by technology. Don’t get me wrong, so much of that is good, but considering the development of creativity, I find it wanting. There is less opportunity for exercising the imagination; the devices do most of the thinking and calculating for us.
I also blame our educational systems. We have moved away from teaching the arts for a stupid reason, “You can’t get a job in the arts.” I find that rationale flat-out poppycock! We need sensitive teachers, who can help students develop their whole being, body and mind, not just the part of the brain that can generate high scores on standardized tests. Let them create!
Ozzie Tollefson lives near Phelps Mill and is the author of “Mr. Teacher.”
