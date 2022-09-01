Major infrastructure projects like the one Summit Carbon Solutions proposed will naturally invite questions. However, a recent guest opinion in the Daily Journal included a number of inaccuracies that are important to clear up.
First, it is important to highlight why this project was initiated. Summit is partnering with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest, including Green Plains in Fergus Falls and five others here in Minnesota. As a result of this project, these ethanol producers will be able to sell their product at a premium in the growing number of markets that pay more for low carbon fuels. These markets are expanding. For example, California, the largest ethanol consuming state, and Canada, the largest U.S. ethanol export partner, have both adopted these policies. Accessing these markets will allow the ethanol industry to remain strong in the years to come, which is critical since it purchases half of all the corn grown in the United States and helps maintain strong land values and commodity prices.
Despite the tone of the recent guest opinion, Summit Carbon Solutions has been very successful in working with landowners. Currently, the company has partnered with 1,650 landowners to sign 2,600 easement agreements and more are being signed every day.
It's hard to know where to start in addressing the other inaccuracies.
The pipeline system in Mississippi the author cited is very different from the one Summit is proposing. Our project will compress, transport, and store carbon dioxide, which is nonexplosive, nonflammable, and cannot ignite or burn. Beyond carbon dioxide, there are no other products that will be transported in our system. The pipeline in Mississippi carried Hydrogen Sulfide, which is highly toxic and flammable.
The author incorrectly indicates that we can on our own without any oversight choose to move materials other than CO2 through our system. We have no intention of doing so, and even if we did it would require us to restart the regulatory process to receive approval from federal and state officials who oversee pipeline projects.
Summit will indemnify and hold landowners harmless for any loss, damage, claim or action resulting from the project, with the sole exception of cases where there is gross negligence or willful misconduct. There are approximately 71,000 miles of pipeline already operating in Minnesota today. Landowners who own property where these pipelines operate have always been able to get insurance and that will continue to be the case in the future, including while our project is being constructed and once it is operational. Any claims to the contrary are not accurate.
The question in front of us is whether we want the ethanol industry to continue to operate in the decades to come and continue to purchase half of all the corn grown in the U.S. Our project
was initiated to achieve these critical goals. For those who would like to speak directly with a member of the Summit team, please feel free to contact me at sokonek@summitcarbon.com.
Scott O’Konek
Minnesota Project Manager
Summit Carbon Solutions