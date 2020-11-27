For many of us, our Thanksgiving traditions will be on a temporary hiatus this year. We normally travel to Buffalo for a traditional meal with my wife’s side of the family. That won’t take place this year. We will definitely be missing their company as well as MaryLynn’s stuffing. I will even miss the brussel sprouts. (I never thought I would write that.)
Speaking of food, I found this statistic interesting - apparently, 1 in 4 people will be preparing their very first holiday meal this Thanksgiving and it comes with no small degree of apprehension. If you are a novice to turkey cooking, let me recommend the oven or a slow roaster. I have never tried to deep fry a turkey before, but I understand the practice can lead to a call to the fire department.
This year’s holiday will definitely be different. My family will have a quiet Thanksgiving, but maybe that affords us a special opportunity to reflect on the many blessings that are part of our lives. Too often, amid the hustle and bustle of life, I take things for granted. Maybe it is because of my advancing age or perhaps due to our present circumstances living in a pandemic, but I don’t want to live life taking things for granted.
So this article is dedicated to the recognition of blessings.
Like most small, rural Midwestern towns, Fergus Falls is home to a strong community. I continue to marvel at the many committed leaders here who are focused on improving the quality of life for all of our citizens. I continue to witness the generosity of this community.
When times are truly tough, there is no doubt that Fergus Falls will rise to meet whatever challenges are before us. I am appreciative of the extra efforts my colleagues at the school are making to meet the needs of our students and the community. Their flexibility, creativity and commitment under challenging circumstances is a credit to their high standards. There is an abundance of exemplary teaching, support and service taking place, and it continues to be a source of great pride.
I am grateful for the opportunity to work on behalf of the community’s children. The trust our families have placed in us is recognized and appreciated. We know that you are providing a lot of additional support this year and we remain thankful for your partnership.
Our community raises great kids. I really enjoy hearing them say “thank you” or watch as they hold a door open for someone or otherwise demonstrate their thoughtfulness. Our children have amazing potential. It is a joy for us to be part of their lives as their talents emerge.
From the support the school is receiving from Otter Tail County Public Health to those working in the medical fields, we appreciate all that you are doing to protect our community.
To the businesses that continue to support our community - food, gas, retail stores and our service providers and service groups to include law enforcement, fire department and many others - thank you. Shopping locally helps to keep our community strong and vibrant.
Have a happy Thanksgiving and continue to showcase the strength of our community through acts of kindness, service to others and gratitude for the many blessings in our lives.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
