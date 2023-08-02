Sen. Jordan Rasmusson secured investments in land resilience amid all of the news from the Capitol this spring, readers may have missed several important victories for our lands and waters. One of those victories came as a result of Sen. Rasmusson’s efforts to secure a greater investment in working lands and water storage.
Minnesota’s agricultural lands form the foundation of our state’s farm economy. Erosion, nutrient loss, flooding and water retention pose a real threat to the working lands in Otter Tail County and around District 9. Investing in water storage, working grasslands and flood management is a critical investment in the future. Sen. Rasmusson supported legislation to put $30 million toward programs at the state Board of Water and Soil Resources to support landowners who want to implement conservation practices that work for their operations.
These funds will support cost-effective strategies to restore nature’s ability to store and filter water in the event of extreme rain events and flooding. State conservation staff now have a greater ability to meet the demand from landowners who want to enter into voluntary agreements to improve management on their working grasslands and floodplains. This is a win for private landowners and all communities in the region, and I thank Sen. Rasmusson for his leadership.
Ann Mulholland is director of The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
