“It helped me just to talk to you.”
The sentiment makes me feel a sense of pride in what I do — especially when it is something so important, by my own standards.
Presently, I’m in the middle of working on a four-part series on suicide.
Mary Bethel Olson completed the first article in the “Things we don’t talk about” series, which published on Mar. 5, and focused on suicide prevention and the effects of isolation. (fergusfallsjournal.com/news/things-we-dont-talk-about/article_8d4b47b8-9b34-11ec-8301-47cf92a18420.html)
The remaining three articles were, and are, my responsibility.
The second article about suicide and youth printed on Mar. 19. (fergusfallsjournal.com/news/things-we-dont-talk-about-suicide-and-youth/article_325899a6-a619-11ec-8a41-07332b3d5cea.html). Two remain.
Suicide is a hard topic. It’s heavy. No one wants to talk about it, but there is an overwhelming need to talk about it in our society as number continue to trend upward. Suicide is happening more frequently and in younger populations more and more. It’s heart-breaking ... gut-wrenching ...
Preparing to complete the series was/is a lengthy process. It is difficult to be in a position where you are asking people if they are willing to share their stories, and there is no telling how people will respond. I sat, phone in hand, typing messages to various people and reading, re-reading and re-reading again to make sure I was being respectful of their situation. Ultimately, everyone I talked to was very kind and understanding — some offered to share, some declined (which is completely understandable!)
As I wrote the second article in the series, I sat at my desk with tears streaming down my face. Hearing the stories are emotional — sharing the stories are more emotional. As a writer, my goal is to make sure that what I produce is accurate and, especially in these stories, sensitive.
I did receive feedback on the article. The mother who shared her story with me said it was beautifully written. Later, the grandmother of Masen, the boy who took his own life, reached out and expressed her gratitude, filling me in on even more of the story and sharing insights that I will use in the final article of the series. I wasn’t expecting the conversation, and it was nice to hear that the family was happy with the final product ... but what meant the most was what was said a the end of the conversation — the same sentence I started this column with — “It helped me just to talk to you.”
As I prepare to complete the series, with two articles left to go — one on suicide, PTSD and the military and another on those left behind by suicide — I am hanging onto that quote: “It helped me just to talk to you.” It’s what is getting me through the emotional conversations and deep thought processes required to product these articles, even though it’s a hard topic to tackle.
If you have a story that is pertinent to the series and would like to share, I am hear to listen — just shoot me an email at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com. I’m not a therapist, but I am capable of listening.