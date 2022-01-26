It was a cold and snowy night. I had gone to bed early and fell into a deep sleep. Then suddenly, around midnight, I heard this pounding that seemed to be coming from my outside door. Who could it be at this time of night?
The pounding continued; so I crawled out of bed and made my way to the door. I turned on the porch light and opened the door. Holy smokes! I could not believe what was standing there! I closed the door and went to the cabinet to get my camera. I needed proof of what I had just seen.
I held the camera in my shaking hand and opened the door. Lo and behold, the creature was still there! I took the shot I have posted here. Completely baffled, I asked him who he was. He spoke just one word. He said, “yeti.”
Wow! The abominable snowman, right here in Minnesota, a long ways from his home in the Himalayan Mountains. He was holding something that looked like a ball in his right hand. I asked him what it was, but he did not answer. I looked at the bare femur of his right leg. All the flesh was gone. Was he starving or had he been attacked by a wolf or some other hungry predator?
But it was that round object in his right hand that really worried me. Was it a hand grenade? Perhaps he would pull the pin, throw it at me and run. Or maybe it was a ball and he wanted to play catch.
Let me pause with a question: Are any of you thinking that I will abruptly say, “And then I woke up. Thank goodness, it was just a dream!” No! I would never do that to you. I hate those kind of endings.
This was a story I made up to illustrate a special tool within the human brain. When I directed high school plays back in New Jersey, I taught my actors the keys to the creative process. Acting involves more than memorizing lines and blocking. My student actors were exercising a workable, neurological function we all possess — imagination.
And it’s important for teachers, parents, and grandparents to remember that imagination goes beyond creating works of art, like writing, acting, photography or painting. It plays a key role in problem-solving that will help our youngsters.
I once interviewed an auto mechanic who talked about applying the creative process in diagnosing the malfunction of an automobile engine. He concentrated on the symptoms. Sometimes it was the sound of the engine. Was it the valves, the piston rings, or perhaps a loose bearing? Each symptom had to be analyzed, as the probable cause. He was putting together these possibilities and making choices. This is creative thinking — using the gift of imagination to discard what is false and determine what is true.
This essay started with a photo for you to examine. Take another look at it. I must emphasize that it has not been doctored. That’s just the way it looked when I took the shot. Notice the snowflakes. That’s the reflected light of dust on the rear window of my van. The snow is a perfect setting for the abominable snowman. But who crafted this creature? His creator was a morning dove, or maybe an owl, sitting on the branch of a tree directly over the rear window. His aim was perfect, and the spread was artistic. “Hello, yeti.” Thank you, Mr. Bird.