One of the novels I had to dissect for an early literature course at university was Ruth Ozeki’s “A Tale for a Time Being,” an engrossing fiction that made the Man Booker Prize shortlist in 2013 and garnered praise and acclaim from a wide audience. It’s a book I highly recommend and I leave you now with a short segment of my review of the text.
A haunting element that continually stalks the margins of Ozeki’s world is the wolf pack that inhabits her lonely Canadian island. Relentlessly threatening the security of Ozeki’s life in Whaletown, they are a constant reminder of her vulnerability to the natural elements which exist beyond her control in her volatile natural surroundings. The idea of wolves carries over the Atlantic to Nao’s precarious existence in Japan, where she is constantly threatened by a group of bullies that inhabit her school. Nao is bitten by their scissors and tortured through their psychological acts of ijimi, a group of animals that continue their torment outside of school and shadow her walk home every day. She describes them as hyenas and like these scavenging predators of opportunity they share many of the same characteristics. Betrayed by their dark chirping laughter, these animals have a propensity to slowly maim their intended prey until death, a sinister method of hunting that utilizes psychological attack as a macabre tool to achieve their ultimate goal. Nao, like Ozeki, also discovers the otherworldly remove of island life, if only for a few moments each morning before the daily torture of the classroom. Nao’s island, in contrast to Ozeki’s, is a peaceful one, found within the verdant secrecy of a temple garden within the concrete jungle of Tokyo. Ozeki maintains her own cloistered island of protection, hers extending to the precipice of the corona of her headlamp, bamboo slightly rapping just beyond the power of her lumens and reminding her of the danger lying in wait beyond. They both find themselves in an unfamiliar wilderness, Ozeki being transplanted from New York to British Columbia’s Cortes Islands and Nao forced out of Sunnyvale with her family back to Japan, each new environment presenting terrifying new threats. Like the ever-present wolves that invoke fear, the cougars also present on the Island of Whaletown are another interesting species that provide an equally foreboding aura in “A Tale for the Time Being.” The cougar is another carnivorous predatory animal, one that employs careful stalking to target vulnerable prey. A deadly entity that focuses its efforts on the weak and the wounded, the cougar that can be discerned in Nao’s world is that of her father’s depression. This latent force trails Haruki #2 tirelessly, pawing at his weakness of conscience, culturally induced shame, and inability to repress his inner morality, all of which result in his termination and resulting inability to provide for his family.
I hope everyone continues to encounter books that invoke thought and inspire further journeys into the world of literature. Until next time, keep reading!
