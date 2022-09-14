Purchase Access

One of the novels I had to dissect for an early literature course at university was Ruth Ozeki’s “A Tale for a Time Being,” an engrossing fiction that made the Man Booker Prize shortlist in 2013 and garnered praise and acclaim from a wide audience. It’s a book I highly recommend and I leave you now with a short segment of my review of the text.



