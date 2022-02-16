All hail the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea, honoring the birth of their second leader, Kin Jong-Il! Feb. 16 is a premier day in the Hermit Kingdom, full of festivals with gymnastics, fireworks, military demonstrations and music in Pyongyang, a day when the starving populace are allowed extra food rations and electricity. But oh, never any free speech, political dissent or any freedom!
Here, we do Lincoln’s birthday and Washington’s birthday together as Presidents’ Day. Two of the most pivotal presidents in our history — the man who literally helped make America, another man who kept America together — and we don’t somersault to any great leader’s command. We, uh, get good deals on cars and mattresses and a federal holiday off. Maybe watch some sports on TV. It’s February, we’re free, why freeze outside, right?
Under its third leader Kim Jong-Un, North Korea continues extreme repression. It tortures, kills or sends political dissidents to forced labor camps. Women are trafficked into forced marriages, prostitution and state-ordered abortions. Children young as nine are forced into labor on farms or construction sites. Schools assign students scrap-metal collecting. Children in detention camps do heavy labor, and are tortured, even mauled to death, if they refuse. Famine has killed millions and reports are people are starving again. Who wouldn’t write love letters to such a twopenny despot?
Across the border, South Korea (formally the Republic of Korea) has democracy, a strong capitalist economy, excellent universal healthcare, high-speed internet, considerable press freedom, laws against child labor, parental leave laws. It’s also had political scandals in recent years, resulting in jailing of corrupt political leaders — as it should be, when leaders abuse their office. How did this tale of two Koreas occur?
The Japanese invaded and held Korea in WWII, before their surrender to the Allies. The Soviet Union took the North, the United States the South. Negotiations on reunification failed. By 1948, a communist and nationalist, calling himself Kim Il-Sung, rose to power, creating a communist North Korea — and a strong personality cult based on supposed wartime exploits. This first leader quickly made it illegal to deface any pictures of him.
He then invaded South Korea in 1950, backed by the Soviets and Chinese. That war lasted three years. South Korea, supported militarily by the U.S. and the UN, repelled the invasion. Once truce was settled, South Korea rose from the ruins of war.
Wendell Phillips said in 1852 to an anti-slavery society in Massachusetts: “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty; power is ever stealing from the many to the few. The manna of popular liberty must be gathered each day or it is rotten.”
Both competition and cooperation help humans survive and thrive. Through that, we invented trade, currencies, hospitality, charity, strategic alliances, voting and power-sharing. Trust and suspicion, the same. We need trust, and to safeguard it against possible criminals and trust-breakers. Enforcing laws on the abuse of power or trust sustains our cooperation, fair competition and survival. Maintaining the integrity of public office is crucial in a democracy — so are checks and balances.
This Presidents’ Day, I am grateful our country remains intact and our economy is robust again. America’s survival rests in our hands and of these whom we elect, and how we call them to task. We face a more complicated and challenging world than in centuries past.
George Washington was born in 1732. Ten years hence will be the 300th anniversary of his birth. We don’t need so much grand pomp about that — he was a rare Cincinnatus, retiring to his farm after battle and two terms as president. He was fervently worshipped as a hero and father of our country — until he became president. By the end of his second term, though, he was detested to the point the House wouldn’t adjourn for even 30 minutes to wish him well on his birthday.
Reframing this holiday as Presidents’ Day works. As Mike Pence said recently regarding the certification of Joe Biden as president, “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”
Still, for ourselves, maybe we could do more for Washington’s 300th birthday than have a few sales. Crazy, I know, but maybe even strengthen public trust by reducing corruption, outlawing Citizens United, safeguarding all our voting rights, increase our representation in Congress? Maybe admit a couple new states?
Yes, people will still need new mattresses in 2032. Cushy snoozes always beat starvation and torture.
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.