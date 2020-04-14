Two weeks ago I finally received an award for a season of hardwork and dedication — my Northern Elite Football League Championship ring.
As a football coach, this was the first time I had received any form of plaque, ring, trophy or pennant. But to say that the process of getting the ring was easy, that would be an understatement.
First, I have to mention that we won our league championship back in August 2019. It was a big day as we hoisted the trophy on the opposing team’s home field as we were the fourth seed topping the one seed. We all knew that we were getting rings and the process now was to get fitted and order them.
After a month, we finally got to a point where we were going to submit our order. This would be at the beginning of October. I was imagining the ring weighing me down to one side with enormity. I thought “It should be here by Christmas and I will be able to have my own personal gift to myself.”
Well, two months went by and the train wasn’t moving. We had hit snags left and right from different players. We were ordering the rings as a team and it seemed to take forever for everyone to finally get in. The week before Christmas, we finally had our order in.
Three more months went by as issues with the creation of the ring kept holding up the entire order (it was on the company’s end at this time). But finally, we were set to get our rings presented to us at the late, but taking place team banquet for the prior season on March 29. Then the pandemic hit.
It felt like this thing was merely going to be an illusion as we as a football team opted to not hold our banquet, quit practicing and wait for everything to blow over. But while I was willing, albeit unhappy, to wait for it, a few of our players went rogue and sought to collect their ring.
Knowing a player from the area that was going up to Fargo, I had him grab my ring. When I met up with him to collect it, the ring made me giddy (yes, I said giddy). I don’t get many compliments about my coaching and this seemed to be proof that I at least know what I am doing (sometimes). So, now that I have my ring, it is my second favorite (next to my wedding ring).
Answering Facebook questions to relieve boredom
Like many of you (if you have the internet), I have been spending time on Facebook giving out several different opinions in regards to questions that are asked about a variety of topics. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused those online to ask questions such as “Who is on your Mount Rushmore for...” or “If you had to be quarantined in a house with people listed below, which would you choose?” As my boredom has reached an all-time high and my creative juices have been drained, I have decided to give you a few of my responses.
Q: Who is on your Mount Rushmore of football?
I answered this question the way I hate other people answering it — with more than four people. Let me explain, first I broke it down into four categories and picked four people for each. So here goes. First, my coaching section went to Vince Lombardi, Bill Belichick, George Halas and Chuck Knoll. Next, my players were Lawrence Taylor, Jerry Rice, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown. My personal picks are Randy Moss, Jared Allen, Barry Sanders and Alan Page. Lastly, I made one for the guys that were clutch in fantasy football, this would be LaDanian Tomlinson, Brian Westbrook, Brett Favre and Wes Welker.
Q: If you were quarantined in a house with a group of people (from a list) which would it be?
A: So, I saw one that was celebrities and musicians with six houses to choose from. With a lot of good choices, I picked to be quarantined with Jennifer Lopez, Lebron James, Gordon Ramsey, Post Malone and Jennifer Aniston (you have to find the specific selection to see what else was out there). The reasoning behind this choice had to do with my enjoyment of the group as a whole over the other “houses” individuals. I think of it this way, I have two singers, a cook, an athlete and an actress. Entertainment is on lock.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
