When the bright sun retired after a mild winter day, the temperature dropped leaving a glaze on the parking lot. My meeting was over and I started my car to go home. The tires spun as the machine refused to move. I shifted into four-wheel drive, slowly backed out and headed up the hill. Ah, life with four-wheel drive is sweet. As I drove home on the slightly glazed roadway, I thought of how things used to be. My musings took me back to going to Grandma’s house. Grandma and Grandpa lived on Franklin Avenue, just up the hill from Lake Alice. In the winter, Mom was never sure if the car would make it up the hill. Sometimes she would drive over to Lake Alice and approach the hill from the west because it was more often a successful venture. Coming from the east, we would most likely end up on the wrong side of the road on top of the hill, make a wide right turn and, if all went well, find ourselves in their driveway. Fortunately, there was rarely any traffic or cars parked on the road, so we were relatively safe. Other times we slid back to where we started. Not one to give up easily, Mom would back up, straighten out the car, put it into gear and tromp on the gas pedal hoping to make it all the way to the top before the car lost momentum and slid back down. Occasionally, the ice and snow would win, forcing Mom to park the car at the base of the hill and we’d walk up.
Once we arrived at Grandma’s house, the first stop was the cookie jar. Grandma always had cookies. Sometimes they were wonderful gooey marshmallow topped cookies that you buy in the store, other times the jar held homemade peanut butter or chocolate chip. In those days, I took homemade for granted and thought store bought was a special treat. (I know better today!) The cookie jar always clanked when you lifted the lid and tried to put it back on. There was no such thing as sneaking cookies … we were always caught. It was ok though, because Grandma knew kids needed lots of cookies.
My grandma was a great cook. She was famous for her angel food cakes, which she made from scratch. I remember many days we’d fly through her backdoor and she would declare, “Don’t slam the door I have a cake in the oven!” We would slow down and close the door quietly. I don’t know what would happen if we actually made the cake fall, but it was something we didn’t want to be guilty of.
We often went to Grandma’s house for Sunday dinner. She made “to die for” fried chicken. She also canned Bing cherry sauce and peaches which we had for dessert. Grandma always had a relish tray on the table with dill pickles, beet pickles and wedding ring pickles, along with another dish with celery, carrots and black olives. It occurred to me some years later that Grandma never served salad. My aunt explained that her dad wouldn’t eat salad. He said if God wanted us to eat greens, he’d have given us long ears and a fluffy tail.
A great one for overfeeding those she loved, I remember she always tried to get us to eat more. Dad teased her about being a food pusher. He would quote her as saying, “Eat! Eat! What’s the matter, are you sick?” Apparently, good hospitality required feeding people till they’re absolutely stuffed, and Grandma’s food was irresistible.
Grandma always wore an apron over her dress. And yes, she always wore a dress. Even in the winter. I don’t think she owned a pair of pants. I have no idea what she did in the severe cold of winter. I guess she wore warm stockings and overshoes. For those of you who don’t know what overshoes are, they are rubber boots that go over your shoes and zip up. Boys overshoes often had buckles, but ladies had zippers. Fancy overshoes might have some fake fur trim, but most were just plain black or brown rubber … quite the fashion statement!
In winter, Grandma and Grandpa’s house was usually terribly hot. If we thought ahead, we would dress in short sleeves. They heated the house with coal. Sometimes I’d go to the basement with Grandpa when he loaded coal into the furnace. The furnace fire was really scary, but I liked following Grandpa. Later, they bought a fuel oil furnace and the temperature was more normal. The smelly green fuel tank took up space in the basement, but it was cleaner than coal and produced even “modern” heat.
I could go on and on, but you get the point. I hope taking a backward glance brought up memories for you. Grandparents are all unique, but cultural similarities remain. It’s no longer an adventure to drive up Franklin Avenue in winter, tires are better and roads are sanded. People rarely use fuel oil, let alone coal, to heat their homes, and grandmas don’t wear overshoes or house dresses. It’s fun to treasure the memories because over time everything changes, even grandmas.
