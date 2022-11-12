As I sit here writing this column on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 11 winter weather is here, at least it looks that way. And with it is snow. This is the perfect time to talk about snow shoveling as probably sooner than later we will indeed be shoveling snow. Did you know snow shoveling for 15 minutes is considered moderate physical activity according to the 1996 Surgeon General’s Report on Physical Activity and Health. How convenient is that, at least for those who do not have snow blowers. Think about it, we could actually shovel ourselves to better health. In fact, according to metrohealth.com, snow shoveling can be more strenuous than exercising full blast on a treadmill or aerobics.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?