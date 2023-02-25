The other day I had to go to the clinic to get labs done for my annual physical. You know, that whole wellness thing. I also had to have a procedure at Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center. (No, I don’t have cancer! They do a few other procedures as well.) I had toured the 15,000 square foot facility in 2010 when they hosted an open house prior to opening their doors on Mar. 4 of that year. I learned that the entire facility was built through donations from individuals, families, businesses and foundations. As I entered the building, I saw the large plaque that listed the original donors that made the center possible. There were well over 100 names. Fundraising continues. In 2022 the Journal reported that over 10 million dollars has been raised for the facility, providing a world class cancer center for people in the Fergus Falls area. One family reported that because they could come to Fergus Falls for care, they avoided 15,000 miles of travel, to say nothing of the cost of meals and lodging! We are so blessed to have this wonderful facility right here in our hometown!
A world class cancer center right here in Fergus Falls
- By Sue Wilken A Backwards Glance
-
-
