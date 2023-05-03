I suppose writers sort of write down their thoughts in order to pass them on, and bring clarity as to what’s spinning within. Like the spin cycle on a washer, we sort of get rid of the excess so we can air dry the washed up product to be used all over again – by others.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?