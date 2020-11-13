It wasn’t a complete surprise, however, given the amount of red on the Minnesota election results map you could have been surprised. I received some criticism for our Wednesday headline, “Biden Elected 46th President.” Why? Because he hasn’t officially won.
But it’s been a longtime practice to make the call before its official — based on history, experience and a lot of common sense. The option is to wait until the Electoral College meets Dec. 14 or more officially, until Congress declares the winner on Jan. 6. We didn’t wait on that four years ago when Trump won, and there’s no clear reason to do so now. You could argue that there are still court cases happening and a recount in Georgia. That is all true, however, the Associated Press, which has been calling elections since 1848, takes into consideration legal challenges and whether they’re likely to prevail. For example, nobody called the 2000 Bush-Gore election until Florida was hashed out more than a month later. This one? A bit easier.
President Trump has court filings in six states but there is no evidence of the kind of fraud that would change results, and many of those challenges have already been tossed. The rest are highly likely to result in nothing based on what we know now.
Going back to the Minnesota election results map, it shows that Biden only won 13 counties (one by only 77 votes) out of 87. Nearly the entire state is red except for the Twin Cities, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato and Moorhead. Those cities are all located in the counties with the highest populations. In Otter Tail County it appears that only 33% of voters supported Biden. So there is overwhelming support for Trump in Greater Minnesota where voters favor conservative policies. History shows us that the 10 Minnesota electoral votes go to the presidential candidate that wins the votes of the Twin Cities, where voters favor liberal policies.
By looking at the map you may think that if presidential elections were based on geography/land mass then it appears Trump would have easily won Minnesota and perhaps the nation.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
