I know that, whatever I write in this space, I will not convince those of you who plan to vote for Donald Trump to do otherwise.
But I would like to convince you that, despite what Trump says, if you are a person who is vulnerable to the coronavirus, you should vote by absentee ballot and not go to the polls on election day.
I also want you to understand that while it is highly unlikely that Otter Tail County will vote in favor of Joe Biden — the Republican presidential candidate has won here so long, the records don’t exist to find the exception — if we do, it won’t be due to voter fraud.
If I can’t convince you of that, maybe our county auditor can.
Based on what I have heard from Trump, mail-in ballots will delegitimize the Nov. 3 election because, (A) a bunch of voters will double vote (for Joe Biden), (B) vote when they are not eligible to vote (for Biden), (C) vote under false pretenses (for Biden), or (D) “steal” someone’s vote (for Biden from someone who would have voted for Trump).
Trump also says that a mass of mail-in ballots may delay the election results by months, even years.
Otter Tail County Auditor Wayne Stein is the last person to express an opinion regarding political candidates. He can speak to the credibility of the county’s elections. He was elected in 1990, and started in his position in 1991. I started writing stories for the Journal in 1993, so I have worked with him for most of my adult life. If there is a person who has more integrity than Stein, I would like to meet that person.
He says that, over the course of his nearly 30 years as auditor, with about 25,000 votes cast in seven presidential elections (which the Republican candidate received the majority in every one), he has seen only a half-dozen cases of fraud. And based on his description of the process, absentee ballot voting is more secure than voting at the polls.
For example, the absentee ballot form requires a driver’s license number on the form and on the ballot envelope. An ill-intent voter may be able to forge a signature, but they aren’t likely to know that voter’s driver’s license number.
By the way, who are we kidding here?
If Trump weren’t saying it, does anyone really believe that we have a voter fraud problem in this country? This is not Liberia in the 1920s. Even those who have preset their brains to believe that everything Trump says is true have to know in their hearts that, at least in Otter Tail County, we do not have a voter fraud problem.
As far as Trump’s claims of massive delays, Stein says that, yes, if we get an inordinate amount of mailed absentee ballots postmarked on election day, it may mean that Otter Tail County can’t announce the results of the election at 11:30 p.m. as has been tradition. It may even take up to seven days. But, so what? We waited for months for the Bush-Gore election results, and the country survived.
Now let’s look at the benefits of voting by mail. You avoid crowds at the polls. Remember that indoor crowds are the main reason coronavirus spreads. Yes, COVID-19 is not spreading as wildly here as it is in other areas. But there are cases, to be sure. If you are like my father — 75, with diabetes and a heart condition — you should avoid these places like the plague. Of course, essentially, it is the plague.
So vote for Trump if that is your desire. Just don’t go to the polls personally if you shouldn’t, or believe that your vote was hijacked just because he says so.
By the way, if you want to vote by absentee ballot, you can go to mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us and fill out a form online. If you receive a form in the mail to vote by absentee ballot, if you want to make sure it’s legitimate, simply compare it to the form on the secretary of state website. You can also call the county auditor’s office at 218-998-8030 and request a ballot, or you could go to the auditor’s office and vote early.
Residents can vote by absentee ballot starting Sept. 20.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Democrat fraud is rampant. No one can explain Orange County in CA from 2018. The most red county in the country went blue. Total fraud.
Of course it would be due to Democrat fraud. Democrats are nothing but frauds, as the last 3.5 years proved. First, attempting to get the electoral college to change their votes?! Really, I mean, REALLY?! Who do you people think you are. Then, the completely bogus Russia narrative and impeachment. Zero basis. Zero reality. Fake dossier, and you need to admit it regain anything close to credibility. Then, Dems in their states allowing lawlessness for political gain. The American people, and Independents especially, have seen your game and they hate it. Trump will win by a landslide because he is the closest thing we have to true American values. Biden is an empty suit and he has been radicalized, and everyone knows it.
