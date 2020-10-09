With Phase 4 of reopening after being closed for Covid-19 comes extended hours. Now Monday through Thursday the YMCA is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday’s hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday’s from 7 a.m. to noon. Also, the Y is no longer closed from 1 to 2 p.m. as more staff have been hired to help maintain the standard COVID precautions.
More classes will be offered including Silver Sneakers Classic, functional fitness, evening water fitness classes, and even some Saturday classes. Members now can be in the building for up to 90 minutes, longer if attending a fitness class.
The number of members allowed in the building at once has been increased to 65. There is plenty of room for more members as the Y hasn’t come close to capacity. Staff continues to monitor the number of people in the building so everyone can enjoy the Y safely.
Open house week
Open house week, just held the first week of October, looked a bit different and was quieter than usual. As attendees learned what precautions are in place due to the pandemic and what the Y still has to offer they are returning to their usual routines and trying out new classes. During October first-time joining members will have the enrollment fee waived as an open house week special.
Unstuff the
Truck Fundraiser
The truck was Ole & Lena’s frozen pizza truck. It was parked in the Y lot and selling their well known pizzas and other frozen food. They donated 35% of the sales to the Y.
On behalf of the Y Emily Stawarski, membership and marketing director says, “Thank you to Leighton Broadcasting, Security State Bank of Fergus Falls, and Ole & Lena’s frozen pizza for all of their hard work to put on this event to support the YMCA. A special thank you goes out to the Y members, staff, and community members who purchased over 700 items. Your willingness to support the YMCA is another wonderful reason why we are so thankful to be a part of this community.”
Profits from the fundraiser will go to support some of the important programs offered including child care and the membership assistance program.
It is time to register
Adult volleyball league will be starting in November. Registration is open. For questions contact Taylor at 218-739-4489
Saturday youth swimming lessons will begin in November. Registration is open; space is limited so sign up soon.
Employee of the Month
The Employee of the Month is Lisa Smith. Lisa has worked at the Y for two years, mostly at the front desk, she also teaches some community education classes. She is known to be kind, positive and conscientious in her work.
Lisa has lived in Fergus Falls for 12 years. She worked for 20 years as a pharmacy tech and now is a children’s and youth pastor in addition to her work at the Y.
Y’s Folks Club
Due to the current restrictions on use of the community room, where the Y’s Folks had been meeting, they are unable to hold their usual monthly potluck and meeting. They also were not able to hold their annual fundraisers for the Y, the spring salad luncheon or the fall flapjack supper. In order to continue to their financial support, they are conducting a virtual fundraiser among the Y’s Folks membership.
Fun fact
Staff may be seen wearing bright pink shirts during October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
