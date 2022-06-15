Watching my children get older results in their comparing themselves to their friends — and comparing their parents to their friends' parents.
Recently, my husband had made plans to watch a game on TV with the boys following their evening showers. However, when he went down to the basement to flip the game on, the boys were sitting on the couch on their cell phones — 30 minutes after the cutoff time for electronics at our house.
My husband laid out the facts — he was excited to watch the game with them, they broke the rules (which they admitted they knew they were doing) and now he was torn.
"I want to watch the game with you, but you broke the rules — what would a good parent do?"
What followed was certainly a surprise. The boys looked at each other and handed over their phones. One said, "A good parent would discipline us for breaking the rules." The other agreed and they walked to bed without a complaint.
My husband was dumbfounded. Though we had been working with the kids on accountability and responsibility and the realities of expectations and consequences, he wasn't expecting the "ah ha" moment to hit that evening.
He followed the boys to their bedroom. "Let me get this straight," he clarified. "Are you saying that a good parent has rules and expectations?"
The boys nodded.
"Are you saying that a good parent should follow through and have discipline even if it isn't the most fun option?"
The boys nodded again.
It may seem like this is common sense and straightforward to some, but it appears to be a lost concept on others.
I regularly hear about kids who aren't held accountable by the people who should be doing it most — their parents.
When a child makes a decision to do something, they should be held accountable to follow through. For example, joining a sports team. Since it's baseball season, let's use that as an example.
"I don't want to go to practice today, do I have to?" It's a common complaint when something that seems more entertaining at the moment arises or, simply, because they don't want to put in the work and are feeling lazy.
Aside from illness, injury, prior commitments (like pre-scheduled family engagements) or emergencies (like death in the family), a parent's job is to tell their child, "Yes, you have to go to practice. You made a commitment to your team and to yourself and you are going."
Making a child follow through with their decisions and commitments isn't always fun for a parent — it can result in anger, backlash, temper tantrums ... It can even result in the parent having to give up something that they thought seems fun. But, as parents, we signed the forms and agreed that we will do our part in our child upholding their commitments, so we have to suck it up, too.
Sports, clubs and activities are just examples of how a child needs to be held accountable — but it is a necessity. Holding them accountable as children prepares them for adulthood and, the sooner those expectations and realities are set into place for children, the sooner they stop pushing back and fighting it.
Adequate exceptions aside — I encourage parents to be the parents, put the adult pants on and start working on accountability now, not later.