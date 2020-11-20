We are all aware of the bad news with the number of COVID-19 cases rising in our communities. We understand parents are balancing work and distance learning. We are trying to keep loved ones safe, children engaged in their education and continue to provide for our families. These are stressful times.
During this time of giving thanks, I would like to acknowledge the blessings in my life and share a reminder of the things I am grateful.
I am so fortunate to live in Otter Tail County. I live in a community that supports one another through thick and thin. I know that my neighbors look out for one another including my family. We are in the thick of it now and I see our resilience to overcome community and personal challenges. There is nowhere I would rather live.
I am so thankful for our health care workers. These dedicated folks work around the clock on the front lines to provide care and keep us safe. Our health care organizations have risen to the occasion to care for our most vulnerable people. I extend a heartfelt thank you to all these heroes in our communities.
I am so grateful for our public servants. Townships, cities, county staff and others have rallied and are working to serve our schools, businesses, and residents throughout Otter Tail County. I am so proud of our courageous friends who served as election workers during a global pandemic. I am amazed by the work of the public health community and the tireless efforts they put forth to protect all of us. I appreciate the day in, and day out work that many public servants provide from renewing my driver’s license to picking up my trash. Your service has not gone unnoticed.
Everyone is exhausted. We have had many changes and losses in our lives. But remember, no matter what we face this year, together we can get through this.
Lee Rogness is an Otter Tail County Commissioner for District 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.