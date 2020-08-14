Virginia (Ginny) Adams, 92, who died on Aug. 5, was a lifelong learner.
She was eager to obtain knowledge, loved to tap into the opinions of younger generations, was intellectually curious and had a warm personality.
I first knew Ginny in the 1970s when my wife Sharon was executive director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, before Sharon’s teaching days at the community college.
Ginny was an active member of the historical society, serving on the board of directors.
It was not a surprise to me, when reading her obituary, that she also was active with the League of Women Voters and many local boards.
“If you look at the projects Ginny supported over the years, they were all about improving people’s quality of life,” said Chris Schuelke, current historical society executive director.
“She represented a generation that was selfless and community centered,” Schuelke added. “I don’t know if we’ll ever see another person with the grace, humility and intellect of Virginia Adams.”
Ginny, as an inquisitive person, always was open to new ideas. She was proud to sponsor guest speakers for the annual meetings of the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
My wife Sharon, who knew her much better than me, will now provide her thoughts about Ginny Adams.
Remembering Virginia Adams
“Virginia was an amazing woman whose life contributed so much to this community and to all the people who knew her,” Sharon Hintgen said.
“She was a lifelong learner who always wanted to learn something new and exciting. And most things were exciting to her.
“Her interest in the world and new concepts led her to explore thoughts all her life.
“She was always asking questions to increase her understanding. She even wanted me to teach her algebra in her 90s and we would go over some of these concepts when she was living at Pioneer Home.
“Her interest in the world and how things work was insatiable. This led her to gather young and interesting people around her. She would explore their thoughts and ideas.
“Virginia was very generous with her time and resources. She served on many boards and gave much.
“I became acquainted with her when she served on the Otter Tail County Historical Society board and its executive committee when the new county museum was being built. She was very active in the historical society for many years.”
“Virginia was committed to making the history of the county exciting and alive for all the children and young people. She was especially passionate about educational outreach to the school-age children in the county.
“She wanted the historical society to be so much more than a building. She donated money to help the historical society secure engaging speakers and develop interesting programs.
“Virginia loved learning and was so excited about the renovation of the Fergus Falls Public Library and its potential to excite people into reading and learning.
“She was also very interested in music and the arts. She was a talented vocalist herself and very committed to her church.
“Virginia was active in A Center for the Arts.”
“She loved working with children who needed help with speech and language development. She served many years as a speech clinician traveling to area schools.
“Virginia was an excellent cook and enjoyed having dinner parties with young people and new people she met. She was dedicated to her family and her husband Sam, children Jonathan and Carol Ann and all her grandchildren.
“There are so many ways that Virginia’s life had such a positive impact on this community. She was a mentor and friend. I always saw her as a strong woman who was so thoughtful and considerate of everyone’s opinions.
“I feel very blest to have known Virginia Adams and having had her in my life,” Sharon Hintgen concluded.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
