I take this opportunity to address the residents of Fergus Falls regarding the invocation to be delivered before the March 15 City Council proceedings by Rajan Zed. I write this letter out of humility, respect, and much deliberation. Every City Council meeting is proceeded by an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance. During my 12 years in public office, I have established a clear and consistent record of advocating for this practice. I have welcomed local clergy to give prayers at Christmas tree lightings and State of the City programs. This tradition is one that I have always supported and hope will continue.
On Jan. 24, Rajan Zed contacted me to give the invocation at an upcoming city council meeting. I accepted his offer for two reasons. First, from my understanding of Christian hospitality, and second, from my duty to the Constitution. My knowledge of Jesus’ ministry does not include condemning, rebuking, or judging those of different faiths but instead is one of loving, healing, and listening. As a Christian, it is also important that we witness love and grace as a community.
Many do not support this decision with regard to my faith. I accept this. I hope, however, they would acknowledge my duty to uphold the Constitution. In the Town of Greece v. Galloway, the Supreme court ruled that the Constitution does not preclude a city council meeting from opening with a prayer. In the majority opinion, Justice Kennedy concluded that the “town’s practice of opening its town board meetings with a prayer offered by members of the clergy does not violate the Establishment Clause” in part because “the town does not discriminate against minority faiths in determining who may offer a prayer, and the prayer does not coerce participation with non-adherents.” No one is required to attend this portion of our proceedings, including City Council members or any member of the public. I have the right to express my faith under the Constitution so long as I do not deny anyone else that same right. This is not about being inclusive; instead, it is about following the law.
Some argue that only Christians should be allowed to give the invocation because we are a majority Christian community. With them, I respectfully disagree. This goes against my interpretation of both the Bible and the Constitution. The Old Testament calls us to care for the widow and the orphan. Jesus taught us to give a voice to the voiceless. The First and the Fourteenth amendments to the Constitution protect the rights of minorities through the establishment, due process, and equal protection clauses. Protecting the religious freedoms of others protects my religious freedom and your religious freedom. There is nothing more fundamental to the founding of our country than this.
On Jan. 4, I took an oath to solemnly swear that I would “support the Constitution of the United States and the State of Minnesota, and to faithfully discharge the duties of the office of mayor to the best of my judgment and ability. So help me God.” I take this oath seriously. I have been called foolish, and I have been called stubborn. If upholding that oath makes me so, then I am a stubborn fool. Our Founding Fathers had the ability, particularly in light of my belief in the divine direction of that document, to make the Constitution a religious or even a Christian document. Not only did they not do this, they specifically did the opposite. The founders were not against religion, but they were clearly against establishing any one religion or the preference of one religion over another. The first sentence of the First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
I have learned much in this process and wholly admit my mistakes. It may sound odd to some, but I assumed that Mr. Zed had a local connection when I first received his correspondence. I have not vetted any individuals who have previously given the invocation, and I did not believe it was right for me to do so in this instance. I think it is reasonable to expect a connection to a local faith community by those giving the invocation before our council meetings. I reached out to my pastor, the local ministerium, and City Council members and we are committed to this going forward. Our local faith leaders have been good friends to Fergus Falls, and I hope our city has done the same.
Our community has strong convictions, and I appreciate everyone who has respectfully communicated with me on this matter.
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
