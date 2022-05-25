Adjustments needed

Some cities grow and have booming economies. Others run stagnant and slowly fall apart. How do you want Fergus Falls to be? When people invest in their community, they want nice roads and a good-looking city. That is the start of investing in a place that has solid leadership and is poised for growth. Where does Fergus Falls fit into this picture? Rundown roads at almost every corner, along with dirty run-down buildings. Yet builds multi-million-dollar farmer’s market? The city council needs to wake up. They are responsible for this decline. I would encourage those car owners needing alignment to be sending a bill to the city. Time to regroup and get things done around here.
1. Start with infrastructure
2. Aggressive zero-interest loans for business façade or expansion (maybe even do a matching program). Already have this. Send out what the city is willing to do to help these businesses and educate them.
3. Transparency, transparency – not able to bring someone into town because of a city law? CHANGE IT! Can’t make something happen, announce why several times.
4. Stop being an enabler for people to stay on welfare programs. Help them in their time of need. Not make it a lifestyle. Provide education to better themselves.
5. Stop adding low-income housing, instead, make great incentives for companies to provide GOOD jobs. These jobs can be low – medium-skilled with on-the-job training for career growth. Help people make more and live better.
These are five things we should all think about. As citizens, we should be demanding these things for a nice, clean and growing economy during a national downturn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone