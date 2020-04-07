Scientists estimate our connection with birds goes back 300 million years, when we split off from reptiles at separate forks in the evolutionary tree. My friend, paleontologist Dr. David Parris, told me, “Although both birds and mammals had reptilian ancestors, they must have diverged very early during reptilian evolution; a common ancestor would be difficult to identify at our present level of knowledge. But characteristics associated with success and survival have developed separately in both classes of vertebrates, including warm-bloodedness and large brain capacity. We do indeed have much in common, despite having diverged a very long time ago.”
Yes, together we have survived. Both birds and our mammal ancestors survived the asteroid, which crashed into the west end of the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatan Peninsula, wiping out the dinosaurs and numerous other species about 66 million years ago. The 50-mile-long crater (known as the Chicxulub Crater) is a reminder of this cataclysmic event, and the climate disruption it caused.
For eons we have shared a warm-blooded kinship with birds. Maybe that’s why we call them our “fine feathered friends.” Recently, birds have become part of my daily routine, taking a drive to Phelps Mill, watching the water surge over the dam and spotting birds. It reminds me of how we are connected to all living beings.
I share those feelings with my longtime friend, John Balfe, going back to Bemidji State, where we acted in plays together in the late 1950’s. John has a deep passion for birds. Two weeks ago, he sent me this in-close shot of a baby horned owl and (we’re guessing) its mother, perched in a nest on top of a pole near their Florida home. You might quickly say, “John has a good eye for photography.” But it goes deeper. This photo came from the soul of my good friend. Everything in that shot speaks of John, a teacher, a writer, and an environmentalist with deep respect for the workings of nature.
I asked John to comment on the love of the great outdoors he shares with his wife, Nona. He wrote, “Nature is everything to us. In the winter, from October to April, we live on Pine Island, Florida, on a canal which leads to a large estuary. Fish and birds of all kinds are abundant. Several times a week we explore the many mangrove islands in our kayak looking for jumping fish and birds. At times we see dolphins, anhingas, cormorants, roseate (pink) spoonbills, ospreys, little blue herons, egrets, ibis, and even a shark, for there is no barrier between our estuary and the Gulf of Mexico.
“From May to September we live on Gunflint Lake, which is located in the middle of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota. Fox, deer, moose and even a lynx has visited our cabin. Several times bears have raided our bird feeders. One even destroyed our new screen door, while attempting to get at a sack of sunflower seeds which we, in our ignorance, had left next to the door. I drove it out, lion-trainer style, with a wooden chair. Another bear stood up outside our door; I yelled at him to no effect. My wife, accustomed to disciplining four children, ran to the door, yelled, and slammed the screen door very hard several times. The bear ran.
“Often we take our old fiberglass canoe into Magnetic Lake and up the Granite River which was part of the route of the voyagers, as they carried their heavy loads of furs to Hudson Bay in Canada. One is guaranteed to see a couple loons and possibly an eagle. At night, if one leaves the window open a little, the enchanting call of the loons can be heard in all directions, and it is one of the few areas in the country where fireflies may be seen on hot summer evenings. And since there are no city lights, the stars show brilliantly almost every night. Some people call it God’s country.”
John captured the workings of nature in his photo, a mother horned owl close to her baby, a living being that formed in a shell inside her body. Now she protects her baby, perhaps from an osprey or other avian invader. We call it survival, and in these troubled times we must protect ourselves and our children. Like that mother, we need to guard the nest, make wise decisions, and stay healthy.
Ozzie Tollefson lives near Phelps Mill and is the author of “Mr. Teacher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.