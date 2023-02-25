MN Senator visit

Megan Butenas visited the office of Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar.

 Submitted

As a democratic nation, we all have the ability and right to influence our lives and communities through our legislative system. Recently, 2019 Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) homeowner Megan Butenas did just that. “Habitat on the Hill,” is an annual affordable housing advocacy event held in Washington D.C. from Feb. 7-9. I’d like to share with you what Megan had to say about the agenda, her experience and what she learned.



