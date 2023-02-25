As a democratic nation, we all have the ability and right to influence our lives and communities through our legislative system. Recently, 2019 Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) homeowner Megan Butenas did just that. “Habitat on the Hill,” is an annual affordable housing advocacy event held in Washington D.C. from Feb. 7-9. I’d like to share with you what Megan had to say about the agenda, her experience and what she learned.
The rally started on Tuesday with a conference. In attendance were Habitat staff and Habitat homeowners from 42 states and Puerto Rico. Close to 400 people were ready to “go to bat” for affordable housing. The highlight for Megan was listening to Sam Khater of Freddie Mac. “I could have listened to him the whole conference,” Megan said. Mr. Khater is the Vice President and Chief Economist of the Economic Housing and Research Division. The data he shared opened her eyes to the disparity of current building levels of entry-level homes (less than 1400 square feet) to the need for homes of that size. In 1940, roughly 60% of homes built were this size compared to less than 10% today. This supply shortage has created entry-level home prices to increase considerably. Later in the day, Megan joined the rest of the Minnesota residents to prepare for their congressional meetings the following day. They learned about the three programs they would be advocating for: the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP), and the USDA Section 502 Direct Loan Program. The USDA 502 Program has helped six of the last seven FFAHFH families finance their Habitat homes. Megan said that the conference gave her a “wider lens” of the affordable housing crisis across our country.
Wednesday was the big day … the day to meet with the legislators. The Minnesota Habitat group, including Megan, met with the offices of Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Representatives Brian Finsted and Michelle Fischbach. The objective was to describe the programs and why an increase in their funding was important. Megan’s role at those meetings was to share her Habitat story. Megan moved into her Habitat house in 2019. One impact of owning her home versus her apartment was evident when COVID hit. “I was home working and Frank [her son] was home from school. We had the space needed for us to live, work and do school from home,” stated Megan. When renting, she had fears about the fluctuation of her rent payment, never knowing when it would increase. “My house payment stays the same and gives me peace and stability.” In fact, her current house payment is approximately $300 less per month than the cost of what the apartment she was renting costs today. Megan provided the real deal to the legislators that day, a success story for affordable housing.
Overall, Megan said she was “honored to be asked to go; someone outside of Fergus Falls wanted to hear my story.” She was empowered by the experience as well, stating, “Affordable housing is something we all need to talk about. This is how change happens.” I encourage you to join FFAHFH with your voice to keep the affordable housing crisis a story we are all talking about.
