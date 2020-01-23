As a teacher in his first year of school, I have taken a keen interest in movies about inspirational teachers.
This week, I decided to rewatch the movie “Stand and Deliver,” which originally came out in 1988. It is a true story about a Latin American high school math teacher in Los Angeles. He taught calculus so well that his students passed the advanced placement calculus test. The AP calculus test allows entering students to bypass calculus their first year of college.
This time around, after teaching for four months, there were things I noticed that weren’t exactly true to life. For example, the students are always quiet when Escalante — the teacher — was talking. It doesn’t happen that way. There’s no way a bunch of “bad kids” would be so quiet. The movie also makes it look as if Escalante, in his first year, was able to get the respect of students right off the bat and become a polished teacher. I was glad to hear that, in reality, he had taught for 12 years before arriving at the school, and didn’t get his calculus program off the ground where his students actually passed it several years after he started it.
But I now know what bugs me most about the movie: They didn’t give the students enough credit.
What I remembered the first time I saw the movie was that Escalante took a group of students who were headed nowhere and, through his own charm and will, got them to pass the test. Considering it was a true story, I left the theater thinking that a great teacher could inspire all students.
I hate to admit it, but the movie played a part in my decision to get into teaching a few years ago. I really thought that, by will of my “charming” personality, I could get all of my students to achieve greatness. I felt that most teachers simply lacked the charisma to reach students, and by supplying that, I could get students to do what most teachers could not.
After four months on the job, I am only starting to understand my arrogance.
About halfway through the film, it dawned on me why my original impression of this movie was so off. What I didn’t get then that I fully get now was Escalante’s AP calculus class was full of not just intelligent, but highly-motivated students.
It is my belief that, had the students not gone through Escalante’s class, they would have still gone to college, passed calculus in college, and been successful as adults. Escalante was able to get the cream of the crop at his high school, and push them to the limits to get them to pass the test. But they would have pushed themselves almost that hard with Joe Average teacher.
In each of my classes, there are a handful of exceptionally smart, hardworking students. They absorb information and concepts rapidly, no matter how well, or poorly, you present it. They make you think you’re the greatest teacher in the world. If I could sift off those students and create a miniclass, I could advance their education to lofty places.
There’s only one problem with that. I have to teach all of the students.
Some of my students struggle to learn, particularly in difficult subjects like math and science. I actually enjoy teaching these students. I feel it is a unique challenge to find creative ways to present the material to them, to find the right groove that leads them to understanding.
Others aren’t particularly interested in learning. For whatever reason, legitimate or otherwise, they aren’t interested in putting forth an effort. During my tenure as both a student teacher, substitute, and now a full-time teacher, I have a difficult time with these types of students. I have discovered that, no matter how funny, charming and “inspiring” I try to be, I simply will not reach some of them.
They didn’t show this side of teaching in “Stand and Deliver.” But I can guarantee you that Escalante had his share of students who didn’t try, and it frustrated him. It frustrates every teacher. In his Wikipedia page, it says that he had thought about going to work in computers, but the opportunity to teach AP calculus changed his mind.
Clearly, Escalante had a gift for teaching. That said, however, his greatest, or I should say most famous, achievement was in teaching students who would have been successful anyway. Frankly, that’s the easy part of the job.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident and columnist.
