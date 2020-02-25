I read several online editions of newspapers: Minneapolis Star Tribune, Wall Street Journal, Fargo Forum, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, and five others. It is apparent that most of these publications have an agenda which is hostile to conservatives, Christians and Republicans-yet they gloss over or totally omit antics of the radical anti-American left. I spent a day reviewing events of the past several years and collected the following examples of this double standard.
Elderly folk often say, “Times sure have changed.” Even Blondie and Dagwood have been around since 1930 and watched things change over the decades. Let us take a look at one of those changes right out of their cartoon strip.
One day Dagwood says to the young neighbor boy, Elmo Tuttle, “Do you still have recess at school, Elmo?”
Elmo replies, “Yes, but we can’t do anything fun because of liability. Soft rubberized pavement, mulch under the slide and no more scary seesaws. We can’t even fly our drones in the classroom anymore!”
I have to agree with Elmo. Government has stepped in and ruined all our fun! They say they are looking out for our safety, but I think somewhere along the way they have gone overboard.
Being a former teacher, I never worried about peanuts in the classroom. I never worried about the children getting hurt at recess. I never worried about sanitary conditions in the lunchroom. Not that they weren’t important, it was never a big issue. I did worry about teaching my first-graders how to read.
On Feb. 20, 2020, California students sued because they were poor readers. They won $53 million to help them. Most of the funding will be awarded over three years to 75 public elementary schools, including charter, with the poorest third-grade reading scores in California over the last two years.
Now getting back to Elmo’s main complaint, the playground issues at recess.
A June, 18, 2018 articles in Good Housekeeping magazine, lists five hidden playground dangers. Elmo was right in his assessment of recess. The article says asphalt and concrete don’t offer shock-absorbing protection and the same goes for grass and dirt. They suggest safety-tested rubber or sand, pea-gravel, mulch or woodchips in layers at least 12 inches deep to help prevent injuries. That surface should also extend at least 6 feet beyond any play equipment and check for barriers and elevated platforms and ramps that will rein in daredevils and prevent falls.
Sorry, you are never going to protect the daredevils!
The article lists monkey bars as one of the most dangerous pieces of playground equipment. When I was a kid, the monkey bars were the most popular piece of equipment. Maybe because Tarzan was at his peak of popularity. So Tarzan has disappeared and so have the dangerous monkey bars.
I know we need to keep our little ones safe. I know we want to protect them. But soon they become teenagers and all rules fly out the window.
Elmo, I feel for you young man. Recess has gone to the dogs on Capitol Hill. But I have to think a little longer about those flying drones in the classroom. We never had that problem when I was a kid! See you next week!?
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
